Jax Taylor Attends Church After Unfollowing ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Members On Instagram

The message hit home for the reality star.

Jax Taylor shared a photo taken at his church on Thursday afternoon, August 22, amid his ongoing feud with several members of the Vanderpump Rules cast.

After enduring a falling out with his former friends Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Kristen Doute, and Scheana Marie, which led to Taylor unfollowing all four of his co-stars on Instagram, the SUR Restaurant bartender returned to the social media platform and shared a photo he took during a church service.

“Such a great message yesterday,” Taylor wrote in the caption of his Instagram Story, also adding that the message “really hit home.”

In Taylor’s photo, a projection screen displayed Romans 12:15, which says, “Rejoice with those who rejoice, weep with those who weep.”

As fans will recall, Taylor was reluctant to attend church on a number of occasions after the idea was brought to him by his now-wife, Brittany Cartwright, and her mother, Sherri, years ago. However, after giving the idea of attending church a chance, he has seemingly come to like it.

As for what hit home for Taylor during the latest service at his church, the reality star didn’t explain what it was that he learned. Instead, in his follow-up Instagram Stories, Taylor was seen packing stuff into a storage unit and telling his fans and followers that he hopes his future children will appreciate all that he is storing on their behalf.

Earlier this year, prior to their June wedding in Kentucky, Taylor and Cartwright came under fire for enlisting her longtime pastor from Kentucky to officiate their ceremony, even though he had made it clear that he didn’t agree with the lifestyles of the LGBTQ community. Then, after his past comments regarding the issue were shared publicly, the couple replaced him with Lance Bass, the openly gay member of NSYNC, and reacted to the drama on their social media pages.

After Cartwright insisted she was a true ally for the LGBTQ community, Taylor shared a series of Twitter posts with his online audience, admitting that he was unaware that Cartwright’s pastor had made a number of seemingly anti-LGBTQ posts.

“He is a nice man, his views are just very different then [sic] ours, we don’t read Facebook and I certainly don’t check messages he wrote years ago,” he wrote, according to a report from All About the Real Housewives. “I don’t agree with his thinking but that doesn’t mean I need to attack the man.”

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 is expected to begin airing sometime later this year on Bravo TV.