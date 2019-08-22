Rita Ora’s Shares Soaking Wet Photos, Fans Praise Her Beauty

Rita Ora has her fans stunned on Instagram after the set of soaking wet photos she posted of herself.

The “I Will Never Let You Down” chart-topper shared three photos in black-and-white where the singer appeared wet. The up-close shots showcased her natural beauty, especially her eyes. In her caption, she states she’s by the sea, living her best life. The beauty shows show off some of her tattoos, which she has many of.

Ora’s Instagram page is filled with content from different countries as she is always jetting off to somewhere new.

Within nine hours, the photos racked up over 187,000 likes, proving to be popular with her followers.

“Am I the only one who thinks

that her eyes are extremely attractive,” one user wrote.

“Natural beauty,” another shared.

“Simply perfection, ” a third commented.

“You are incredibly beautiful,” a fourth fan insisted.

“Celeb crush,” a fifth follower mentioned.

Rita is consistently traveling around the world due to being a successful celebrity mogul.

In 2012, her debut album, Ora, was released. The album instantly topped the charts in the U.K. and achieved three consecutive No. 1 singles — “Hot Right Now” with DJ Fresh, “R.I.P.” featuring Tinie Tempah and “How We Do (Party).”

Six years later, she dropped her long-awaited second studio album, Phoenix, which she promoted with a world tour that visited four continents — Asia, Europe, North America, and Oceania. The record peaked at No. 11 in the U.K and sparked a number of hit singles around the world — “Your Song,” “Anywhere,” “For You” with Liam Payne, and “Let You Love Me.”

On Spotify, Rita currently has over 25.3 million monthly listeners, making her the 62nd most played act in the world. Her most popular song at the moment, “Ritual,” is her collaboration with Tiesto and Jonas Blue, achieving over 82.3 million streams.

Aside from making music, she is also an actress. She has appeared in Fast & Furious, Southpaw and the Fifty Shades movies — Fifty Shades of Grey, Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed— where she played the role of Mia Grey. Her most recent big-screen role was in Pokemon Detective Pikachu where she starred as Dr. Ann Laurent. She released the song, “Carry On,” with Kygo to promote the movie.

In the past, she has had her own Adidas range and was the face of Madonna’s Material Girl line. She currently models for the German fashion brand Escada.

To keep up with Rita’s many ventures, follow her Instagram account, which boasts over 15.2 million followers.