UFC Ring Girl Brittney Palmer Bares Her Booty In Steamy Bikini Post

Brittney Palmer looked to be enjoying the sunshine in her latest Instagram post.

In the double post, Palmer looked sexy as she soaked up the sunshine while posing on a boulder at Phi Beach and wearing a checkered bikini that left plenty of skin exposed. The bikini top was strapless and the bottoms featured an interesting cut that featured two straps that went around her hips.

In the first snap, Palmer leaned agains the rock with hands over her head. With one knee slightly bent, the UFC ring girl struck a post that accentuated her long legs and incredible figure. In the second snap, the beauty turned around and leaned her chest against the rock and arched her back while looking up at the sky. The pose gave viewers a nice shot of her perky bottom and toned legs. Sporting a pair of sunglasses, Palmer looked every bit a beach bunny.

In the post’s caption, Palmer told her followers to always look at the sunny side of things.

Palmer’s fans loved the snaps and many complimented her on the steamy post.

“Sunnyside… I’m looking at all the sides,” a follower wrote.

“Lord, have mercy…” another admirer quipped.

“Wow… My heart just skipped a beat,” one fan said.

Palmer has been with the UFC for the past eight years. In an interview with Naluda magazine, she said she auditioned to be a ring girl when she was 20-years-old and has been working as one ever since. She said that getting to travel to different locations around the world was one of her favorite parts about being a ring girl. She also said that traveling was also one of her favorite things about being a model.

When asked what her least favorite thing about being a model was, she said being bikini-ready all year long could be challenging. Judging from her Instagram page, it looks like she does a good job of keeping her body in shape.

Palmer is more than just pretty face. She is also an accomplished painter whose work is featured at art website No Agency, as well as other galleries. She said she began painting after she was in a car accident when she was 21 and could no longer dance professionally. The model said she fell in love with it and decided to move to Los Angeles and attend art school.

Fans wanting to stay up-to-date with Palmer can follow her Instagram account.