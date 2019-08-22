Watch Carolina Panthers Vs. New England Patriots Stream Live: NFL Preseason Week 3, Start Time, Preview

The NFL Week 3 preseason game is considered a 'dress rehearsal' for the regular season, and that means the New England Patriots may give playing time to Tom Brady against the Carolina Panthers.

Week 3 of the National Football League preseason is generally considered the “dress rehearsal” game for most teams. If that is the case, the New England Patriots are likely to rehearse for a run at their fourth straight Super Bowl appearance — and a second straight Super Bowl win — by giving their 42-year-old, future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady his first playing time, according to a Boston Herald report. On the other side of the ball, the Carolina Panthers are also planning to get their own star signal-caller, eight-year veteran Cam Newton, into the game that will stream live from Foxborough, Massachusetts.

To find out how to watch a free live video stream of the Carolina Panthers vs. New England Patriots NFL preseason Week 3 showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EDT at 66,800-seat Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Thursday, August 22. That start time will be 6:30 p.m. CDT and 4:30 p.m. PDT.

In the United Kingdom and Ireland, the Cats-Pats preseason game kicks off at 12:30 a.m. British Summer Time on Friday, August 23. Down under in Australia, the game gets underway at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Eastern Australia Standard Time, or 7:30 a.m. Western. In Japan, kickoff will come at 8:30 a.m. Japan Time on Friday.

Brady has typically played a significant number of snaps in the third week of the preseason. According to statistics published by the Boston Herald, Brady has averaged 15.2 pass attempts in the Week 3 game and only once has recorded fewer than 10 over the past five preseasons. If history is any guide, Brady will likely feature in what will also be the Patriots’ first of two home preseason games — at least in the first quarter.

Other than Brady, the Patriots will be keeping a close eye on several borderline players who will see the game against Carolina as their final chance to earn a roster spot on the Super Bowl champions — foremost among them 22-year-old wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, according to MassLive. The undrafted rookie out of North Carolina State has led the Patriots in both receptions and receiving yards over the team’s first two preseason contests. Perhaps more importantly, he has reportedly earned trust from Brady in 11-on-11 practice sessions.

Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

Loading...

There is only one way to watch a free online stream of the Carolina Panthers vs. New England Patriots NFL Preseason Week 3 matchup, and that is NFL Game Pass. The service carries livestreams of all NFL preseason games, as well as on-demand replays of NFL games throughout the 2019 season, and is available in the United States and numerous foreign countries. For a full list of all countries around the world that receive the service, see the NFL Game Pass Support site.

NFL Game Pass charges a $99 fee, but also offers a seven-day free trial, during which time fans can check out the Carolina Panthers vs. New England Patriots and all other NFL preseason Week 3 matchups at no charge.