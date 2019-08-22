LuAnn De Lesseps Shares Thoughts On Bethenny Frankel Quitting ‘RHONY’ On Instagram, Dorinda Medley Weighs In

LuAnn de Lesseps and Dorinda Medley are speaking out about Bethenny Frankel's decision to quit the show.

LuAnn de Lesseps has just reacted to the news of Bethenny Frankel’s exit from The Real Housewives of New York City, which Frankel publicly confirmed on Wednesday night, August 21.

According to an Us Weekly magazine report, de Lesseps and a number of her co-stars, including Dorinda Medley, have shared their thoughts on Frankel’s career move, which will see the longtime Bravo TV star moving forward with her new deal with MGM Television and Mark Burnett.

“It’s been a great run with so many great memories. Wishing [Bethenny Frankel] nothing but the best,” de Lesseps wrote on her Instagram account, along with a photo of herself, actress Jennifer Lawrence, and Frankel.

“Happy for you sad for the group,” added Medley.

Andy Cohen also reacted to the news in the comments section of a goodbye message from Frankel by sharing a crying-eyed emoji.

As fans may have seen, Frankel shared a message with her fans after she announced her exit from the show, thanking them for standing by her throughout the many years she’s been appearing on The Real Housewives of New York City. She also said that because of them, many of her dreams and career goals have been reached.

Frankel appeared on eight of the show’s 11 seasons.

Frankel confirmed she was leaving The Real Housewives of New York City with a statement to Variety.

“I have decided to leave the ‘Housewives’ franchise to explore my next chapter,” Frankel said in a statement. “It’s time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women.”

Frankel also said that when it comes to her career, the best is yet to come.

Frankel was one of the original cast members of the Bravo TV reality series when it first began airing in March 2008. Then, after leaving the show after Season 3 to pursue her short-lived FOX talk show, Bethenny, and her Bravo TV reality series, Bethenny Ever After, which aired for three seasons, she returned to the network for Season 7.

Following Frankel’s exit, Ramona Singer is the longest-running full-time cast member of the series. While de Lesseps has also appeared on each season of the series, she took on a part-time role for the show’s sixth season before returning to her full-time position for Season 7.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 is expected to air early next year on Bravo TV.