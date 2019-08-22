Transgender YouTuber Nikita Dragun Derails Instagram In Pink Latex Bikini, Thong & Matching Hair

Nikita Dragun is derailing Instagram. The YouTuber, beauty guru, and Instagram star doesn’t do her looks by half – yesterday definitely proved that. The transgender personality took to the platform on Wednesday with an update that ticked boxes for style, color, and flourishes, plus a reminder that this celebrity has a firm grip on her followers.

Nikita’s Instagram update came as a video. The mash-up included a variety of ensembles, although the prominent color palette was pink. The star’s hair was dyed to reflect the girly hue, with one of her outfits fully coordinating with it. Nikita was definitely going for an eye-popping look. The star’s pink latex bikini came strung with black ties, with criss-cross bands across the midriff accentuating her slender silhouette. With plenty of furs, wing accessories, and metallic accessories, fans were likely glued to their screens.

The mash-up also included a major designer injection from a Moschino dress with a hoop finish, although the wardrobe carousel also featured red latexes, a white strung crop top, plus some sashaying that showcased a cheeky thong. The video was accompanied by rap music and Nikita’s signature made-up finish – this star didn’t rack up a beauty reputation out of thin air.

Instagram definitely noticed this update. It had racked up over 1.5 million views in the space of 20 hours. The same time frame brought over 21,000 fans into the comments section. A comment even came in from singer Demi Lovato. Given Demi’s love of cosmetics, her dropping by seems high praise for Dragun.

Nikita shot to fame in 2014 by sharing cosmetics tips with her online followers. Per the star’s Forbes interview, her transition from male to female started with childhood behavior.

“I never wanted to nap. I was always mature for my age. I wanted to put on a dress and look cute. Everyone else can nap, but I’m going to be a princess over here! But one day a teacher came over and asked why I was dressing up like this and then she called my parents.”

For Nikita, her career as a YouTube and Instagram star really kicked off with her being honest about her transition, though. This star feels a responsibility to keep the world educated on the transgender movement, although her presence on social media is now a business one as much as an inspirational one. The star has her own cosmetics line.

Nikita’s Instagram is followed by celebrities including Ariana Grande, Bella Thorne, Madison Beer, plus Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer amongst others.