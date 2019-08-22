Gabby Epstein Flaunts Killer Figure In Tiger-Print Swimsuit

In her most recent post, Gabby Epstein asked her Instagram fans what animal they think they would be while suggesting she would be a tiger. On Thursday, the Australian model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in which she boasts the print of her spirit animal in a swimsuit that puts her incredible physique in full view.

In the photo, Epstein is posing on a sandy beach amid large rocks in the British Virgin Islands — as the geotag she included with her post indicates — as she rocks a one-piece bathing suit featuring tiger stripes in brown against white with details in orange. The outfit features a plunging neckline that comes down to her stomach, while its two main straps tie behind her neck, leaving quite a bit of her cleavage exposed.

The swimsuit also boasts open sides, which puts her slender midsection — particularly her toned abs and obliques — on display, in addition to showing off quite a bit of sideboob. Completing the piece, a strap hugs the model’s waist, tying up at the front. According to the tag and caption that Epstein paired with her photo, the swimsuit she is wearing is from Luli Fama Swimwear, a Miami-based luxury swim and resortwear brand.

Epstein is posing with one leg propped in front of the other in a way that helps accentuate her pert derriere. She is standing tall with her chest forward, completing the pose that highlights the natural curves of her body. Epstein is looking at the camera straight-on, shooting a fierce gaze as she parts her lips slightly, in a seductive and defiant manner. The Aussie stunner is wearing black eyeliner and mascara, which gives her eyes extra depth, and a bright red lipstick that gives her look a lot of sass and fierceness.

The post, which Epstein shared with her 2.2 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 21,000 likes and upwards of 430 comments within just two hours of being posted. Users of the social media app who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to engage with the post by letting her own what animal they’d be.

“You look beautiful,” one user chimed in, trailing the comment with a series of heart eyes emoji.

“I would be an owl,” another user chimed in with words that followed several fire emoji.

“An otter as they set aside time everyday for fun activities… fact,” a third user added.