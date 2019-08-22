Ashley Benson Flaunts Ample Cleavage At Premiere For Girlfriend, Cara Delevingne’s New Show

The actress looked stunning while supporting her girlfriend.

Ashley Benson was spotted supporting her girlfriend Cara Delevingne, reports the Daily Mail. On Wednesday, the stunner attended the premiere of Cara’s upcoming Amazon Prime series, Carnival Row.

The Pretty Little Liars star skipped out on the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre, but was photographed at the event looking incredible. The stunner wore a plunging, long-sleeved, little black dress that displayed her ample cleavage. The tight dress left little to the imagination. Ashley also flaunted her long, lean legs in the sexy ensemble.

The bombshell opted for a smokey eye and nude lips, subtly enhancing her gorgeous features. She wore her long, blonde hair down in a middle part.

The actress accessorized her look with hoop earrings and a small black purse.

While Cara and Ashley were not photographed together, the couple seems to be more in love than ever.

Both of the beauties recently debuted tattoos in tribute of each other. In a nude cover shoot for Marie Claire, Cara donned a small “A” tattoo. As noted by The Inquisitr, fans surmised in the comments section of Cara’s Instagram that the ink was for Ashley.

“‘A’ for Ashley, and styled just like from PLL,” wrote a fan.

“A FOR ASHLEY,” commented another, adding a heart-eye emoji.

Meanwhile, Ashley has two tattoos honoring her girlfriend, reported Allure. The actress got inked by celebrity tattoo artist Jon Boy at his studio in New York. Ashley’s first tattoo consisted of Cara’s initials on her ribcage. Two weeks later, the actress decided to get her nickname for Cara, “Squish,” in dainty writing just above her hip bone.

According to the Daily Mail, the pair met on the set of the film, Her Smell and started dating last year. E! News reported soon after the pair got together, they were spotted packing on the PDA at London’s Heathrow Airport. The couple, however, did not confirm their relationship until June 2018 in celebration of both their one year anniversary and Pride month.

Cara explained her decision to go public with the relationship to E! News at the TrevorLIVE Gala in New York.

“Because it is Pride, it’s been 50 years since Stonewall happened and, I don’t know, it’s been just about our one year anniversary so, why not?” said Cara.

The couple recently sent the internet into a tizzy after being photographed wearing matching rings on their vacation in St. Tropez. The rings caused fans believed that the couple was either engaged or married.

However, the rumors ended up being false.