WWE Rumors: CM Punk’s Agent Reaches Out To Fox About A Job With WWE

This could be a way for the former WWE Champion to end up back with the company.

For years, CM Punk has been one of the biggest professional wrestling free agents, but no one ever knew if he would even return to the ring. He’s tried his hand in UFC, and he’s currently an MMA announcer, but is his in-ring career actually done? While it’s possible he could re-sign with WWE or head to All Elite Wrestling, there are now rumors floating around that his agent has actually reached out to one of them about a job.

Some have thought that Punk’s bridges with WWE were totally burned to nothing, but it’s hard to ever say “never” in wrestling. There have been teases of him heading to AEW, but nothing has been confirmed, and he’s even admitted that nothing is going on there.

According to Wrestling Inc., an agency that represents CM Punk and WWE has actually reached out to Fox in hopes of landing a job. As a matter of fact, Punk is hoping to get a job working with WWE again soon, but it doesn’t seem as if it would be to resurrect his in-ring career.

The agency in question is Creative Artists Agency (CAA), and one of their agents made contact with the brass at Fox. As many may know, WWE is moving SmackDown Live to the network in early October in a huge deal, and there could be much more coming along with it.

WWE

There has been a lot of talk regarding a WWE in-studio talk show that will air on FS1, but all of the details around it have not yet been revealed. It seems as if CAA reached out on Punk’s behalf to see if he could be one of the co-hosts of this new WWE show, and that just adds a whole lot of drama to a never-ending story.

As reported by The Inquisitr, CM Punk will head to Starrcast III near the end of August, and that event coincides with AEW’s All Out. The two events are not directly related, though, and that means Punk doesn’t actually have anything going on with All Elite.

If he did, there is likely no chance at all that Fox and WWE would listen to an agent of his.

Now, if Fox ends up hiring CM Punk, he would be working for them and not actually be employed by WWE. The Inquisitr reported that WWE has had no talks at all of bringing Punk back in any capacity, but this would end up being a Fox decision. It’s not known if Vince McMahon and company would want this partnership to take place, but they have already denied the rumors, stating that they are currently just speculation.