Bebe Rexha Rocks Skintight Leather Pants & Tied Up Shirt

Bebe Rexha is known for her fierce Instagram uploads and her latest post doesn’t disappoint.

A couple of hours ago, the “I’m A Mess” songstress shared a shot of her posed in black, skintight leather pants. On top, she rocked a white shirt, tied up from the bottom, which showed of her midriff. Rexha is stood by a plain wall, with her hand by her face. She tagged photographer Jack Gorlin in the photo, who took the image.

Within a short amount of time, the upload quickly racked up over 200,000 likes, proving to have made an impact on her followers.

Rexha’s caption has her audience wondering whether they are lyrics to a new song she has yet to release.

“IF THIS IS A LYRIC TEASE I CAN DIE HAPPILY,” one user wrote in capital letters.

“You’re a goddess,” another shared with a heart emoji.

“You’re literally the light of my life,” a third mentioned.

“You are too hot,” a fourth fan insisted.

“OH MA- U LOOK SO GOOD I-,” a fifth fan commented with the flame emoji.

Rexha is currently in the middle of touring with The Jonas Brothers on their “Happiness Begins” world tour. She is scheduled to open for the “Sucker” group for most of their North American dates which is set to end in December.

In between touring, she plans on releasing new music. On August 30, she will turn 30-years-old and will release a new single about the milestone birthday, “Not 20 Anymore,” which The Inquisitr previously reported.

“The song is about being 30 and being a better lover, getting finer like wine, and loving my 30s,” she explained to Billboard.

Loading...

Rexha has been collaborating with a number of acts ahead of the release of her second studio album.

In May, she teamed up with The Chainsmokers on the track, “Call You Mine.” The collaboration remains her most popular song on Spotify at the moment, achieving over 139 million plays.

Last month, she released “Harder” with British producer Jax Jones. The song has racked up over 22.3 million streams. The track will appear on Jones’ debut album, Snacks (Supersize).

Her biggest single to date, “Meant To Be,” featuring Florida Georgia Line, became a worldwide smash and topped the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart, while peaking at No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. The single was nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the Grammy Awards and won Top Country Song at the Billboard Music Awards this year.

On Spotify, Rexha has over 34 million monthly listeners, making her the 25th most played act in the world on the app.