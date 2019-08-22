Brazilian UFC Ring Girl Jhenny Andrade Sizzles In Booty Shorts & Cleavage-Revealing Bra As She Shares Big News

Jhenny Andrade has a knack for setting pulses racing with her Instagram posts, as the Brazilian UFC ring girl has a killer body. This week, she is sharing some stunning snaps on social media yet again, but she is also revealing some exciting news.

On Wednesday, Jhenny shared a post to Instagram that detailed her big news. Andrade said that she is pregnant, and she showed off just the tiniest hint of a baby bump. The 31-year-old blonde bombshell said that she and her husband Caio Novaes, a YouTuber known as Ana Maria Brogi, are expecting their first baby together.

Andrade promised her fans that she will continue to release new YouTube videos in the months ahead. Jhenny said her work with the UFC will continue for now as well.

Jhenny was all smiles as she posed for the photo she used to announce her pregnancy. She wore short black booty shorts and a black bra, both of which had the UFC logo on them. Andrade’s husband stood behind her with his hands wrapped around her belly.

The three-time MMA Ring Girl of the Year winner has nearly 550,000 followers on Instagram, and they went wild over this news. The post has more than 41,000 likes and more than 1,600 people shared comments filled with congratulatory notes.

On Thursday, Jhenny shared another Instagram post that got tongues wagging. Andrade shared a selfie that she took in her bedroom, and she was showing off both her pregnancy and her killer physique. The Brazilian bombshell wore skimpy black booty shorts that showcased her curvy derriere and a blue bra that flaunted her cleavage.

At the same time, Andrade also cradled her belly as she marveled over being seven weeks into her pregnancy. Jhenny wrote that this was one of the first pictures of her pregnant belly, and it seems she has been looking forward to sharing her pregnancy progress with her fans.

This new photo received more than 21,000 likes in merely an hour, and she once again received plenty of sweet notes from her followers.

As The Sun details, the Sao Paulo native has been named one of the 100 sexiest women of the world six straight times. In addition to her work with the UFC, Andrade has modeled and worked as a television presenter.

It looks like Jhenny Andrade’s fans are excited to see her pregnancy news, although they will be disappointed to see her taking time away from the UFC in the months ahead. For now, it doesn’t look as if this development will keep her from sharing sexy looks like these latest ones via social media, and that comes as a big relief to those who adore the stunningly gorgeous blonde Brazilian bombshell.