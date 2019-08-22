Thursday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Abby Gets A New Partner

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, August 22 Chelsea cuts Phyllis out of The Grand Phoenix Hotel. Plus, Sharon answers Adam’s proposal, Phyllis puts Victor on notice, and Lola and Kyle envision different futures together.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) tried to get Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) to lend her the money to invest in the hotel with Abby (Melissa Ordway). However, Chelsea wasn’t buying Phyllis’s friendly act, given some of their history together. After Phyllis made her pitch, Chelsea agreed to think about it. However, instead, she went to Abby and offered to be her partner and cut Phyllis out of the whole thing. It took some convincing, but Abby eventually agreed with Chelsea. When Phyllis showed up, she had some choice words about the entire thing, but Abby rescinded her offer. Then, Abby confronted Phyllis about Victor (Eric Braeden) overhearing Phyllis’s plans to squeeze Abby out of the whole thing. Furious, Phyllis went to Victor, and she put him on notice. Victor suggested Phyllis blame herself. However, she insisted that Victor will ultimately fail. Victor, ready for a fight, told Phyllis to bring it on. She warned Victor not to underestimate her since Phyllis is now a woman with absolutely nothing left to lose.

Meanwhile, Sharon (Sharon Case) showed up at Adam’s (Mark Grossman) penthouse. Adam wanted her answer, so Sharon laid out all the reasons she cannot marry him. However, Adam did not hear no, so Sharon went ahead and also said no. Sharon revealed that she’s in a good place and she loves herself way too much to backslide back into the darkness with Adam. When Sharon left, Adam threw a glass a the fireplace, and it shattered.

Loading...

Sharon ran into Nick (Joshua Morrow) at the Dive Bar. They discussed Adam’s proposal, and Sharon worried that Adam is right about her. Adam told Sharon they’re both dark, but Nick disagreed. Meanwhile, Chelsea called Adam to discuss Connor (Judah Mackey). Chelsea and Adam arrived just in time to see Nick hug Sharon, and they both stopped short at the sight.

Finally, on their honeymoon, Lola (Sasha Calle) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) ran inside during a downpour. Their plans to snorkel ruined, they realized that they have an entire lifetime together to share exciting adventures. Of course, Lola imagined herself with a child and a cooking show while Kyle worked from home to watch their children. Meanwhile, Kyle imagined himself taking over Newman Enterprises and Lola earning a top rating at Society as head chef.