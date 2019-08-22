WWE Rumors: ‘Raw’ Superstar Expected To Miss The Rest Of 2019 Due To Injury

Another superstar likely won't be on the red brand again until 2020.

Injuries are a common thing in professional sports, and it is just rather unfortunate that they sometimes affect some more than others. In WWE, the superstars are on the road the majority of every single year and put their bodies on the line many nights of each week. Knowing that, it is a risk that they take with the profession. Now, one Monday Night Raw superstar is going to miss the rest of 2019 due to the grueling schedule and job.

One of the hardest things to take is when a superstar is finally getting a chance to shine and an injury pops up. Sometimes, they are able to bounce back from them and pick up right where they left off. In the case of Ruby Riott, though, it’s going to take her a bit longer to have that chance.

Back in May, the official website of WWE reported that Riott had undergone successful surgery to repair a bilateral injury to her right shoulder. She was scheduled to have the same surgery on her left shoulder at some point in the future, but that date wasn’t yet known.

Things seemed to be on track for Riott’s return later this year, but that no longer appears to be the case. According to Brad Shepard of Pro Sports Extra, Riott is now likely out for the rest of this year and won’t return to in-ring action until sometime in 2020.

According to a source in #WWE, @RubyRiottWWE is expected to be out the rest of the year. — Brad Shepard of ProSportsExtra.com (@TheBradShepard) August 22, 2019

For a while, Riott was the leader of The Riott Squad, which consisted of her, Sarah Logan, and Liv Morgan. In April’s Superstar Shake-Up, Riott went to Monday Night Raw while Logan and Morgan ended up on the blue brand of SmackDown Live.

With their stable officially coming to an end, fans thought they’d all be going their own separate ways, but that also wasn’t the case. Logan and Morgan reunited as a tag team for a while, but both have kind of disappeared from WWE television entirely.

Riott was expected to be a big part of the women’s division in WWE and she still likely will be, but she needs to come back from two big surgeries. She can easily hold her own with Bayley, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and others, but this injury is taking her out of the picture.

WWE’s main roster is very deep, and there are always others who can step up, but it would have been interesting to see what they had in store for Ruby Riott. The two surgeries she has needed will help her in the long run, but she’s going to have to work even harder when she gets back in the ring.