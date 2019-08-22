Jordyn Woods Opens Up About Having Trust Issues Following Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Jordyn Woods is being honest about the long-term effects the now-infamous cheating scandal between her, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian has had on her.

The model recently did an interview with Teen Vogue in which she discussed the importance of mental health and her techniques for coping with it. Woods revealed in her interview that since her star has risen this past year, the 21-year-old entrepreneur has found it more difficult to trust people and let them into her life. While she admitted that she has “always” had issues with trust, the alleged scandal exacerbated the problem for her.

“Everyone is trying to figure out what I’m doing, but to be honest, I don’t know what I’m doing,” she said. “I’m finding my self-worth. At 21, this is the very beginning, even though I feel so old. This is the time you figure out who you are, and don’t let anyone define you.”

The Inquisitr previously reported that Woods’ name was in multiple headlines when it was revealed in February that she was seen at a party in L.A. with Thompson. The two reportedly shared a kiss the night of the party, which caused the falling out between her and the Kardashian-Jenner family. At the time, Woods was living with her former best friend Kylie, but left soon after the scandal broke. Since then, the former friends haven’t spoken to each other and have unfollowed each other on social media.

Woods said that, in addition to not trusting everyone that comes her way, finding her own identity has been something she stands by. The SECNDNTURE CEO said that it was important for her to find her own lane even when she was younger and was making her own fashion choices.

Since the scandal broke, both Woods and Kylie have moved on to spending time with their other friends. Kylie has been spotted this summer with friends like Sofia Richie and Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou. Woods has been sharing photos of herself and rapper Megan Thee Stallion on her Instagram page. The two recently wore sultry swimsuits from Icon Swim as they posed together at a tennis court. Fans have been in awe of the friendship as they share more and more photos and videos together. Megan coined the term “Hot Girl Summer,” which is a motto Woods admits she lives by but puts her own spin on it.

“I love hot-girl summer,” Woods said. “But being a hot girl to me is about being intelligent too.”