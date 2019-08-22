Sofia Richie Sets Instagram On Fire In Neon Yellow Monokini

Sofia Richie is heating up Instagram. The model and girlfriend to Scott Disick might front media outlets on account of dating the 36-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians face, but this is one model who can break the internet all by herself. The 20-year-old has taken to her Instagram stories ahead of her 22nd birthday this weekend with a little mention of the celebration, along with a giant reminder of her sizzling body.

Sofia’s story today took an unusual route. While swimwear snaps of Sofia tend to showcase the model’s fierce physique in full-length mode, this one came as a close-up. The photo simply showed the model’s torso, with the camera capturing Sofia from the waist up and the neck down. Despite the limited view, fans had plenty to look at. Sofia was proving a knockout with an impressive ab display, with the model’s neon yellow monokini seeming the perfect way to showcase it. The snap delivered the model’s deep tan in a particularly poignant way: given the electric hues from the bathing suit, Sofia’s golden skin was veritably popping against the fabrics.

Admittedly, this look was a winner. A gold-hooped clasp tied the one-shouldered upper to a pair of high-waisted briefs, with fans also seeing matching nail tips adding extra glam.

Followers of Sofia’s social media will know that this blonde does more than just model swimwear. This summer has seen Sofia launch a swimwear line with Frankies Bikinis – clearly, interest in this star stretches beyond her relationship with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend and baby daddy.

Buzz around Sofia seems endless these days. Whether it’s her current European travels, friendship with Kylie Jenner, style, or beauty, Sofia will make a headline. The latter is something that Richie has been interviewed about. Speaking to Glamour last year, Sofia revealed that she puts a lot of effort into her beauty routine.

Loading...

“I’m a freak when it comes to cleaning my skin. I swear by the Nip+Fab Glycolic Liquid Glow as it keeps my skin clear and makes sure it’s really clean. It’s got exfoliating acids to unblock pores. I absolutely love budget sheet masks, I love the Nip+Fab Dragon’s Blood Fix Plumping Mask Extreme one as it keeps my skin super hydrated when I am constantly travelling for work.”

Of course, given that Richie recently vacationed with Kylie to celebrate a new drop from the makeup mogul’s Kylie Skin brand, the model may well have switched over to Kylie’s products.

Fans wishing to see more of Sofia should follow her Instagram.