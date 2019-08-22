Kara Del Toro Sends Instagram Into Overdrive With Booty-Baring Snap

Kara Del Toro sent temperatures rising with her latest Instagram snap in which she wore a string bikini that left little to the imagination.

In the sexy double post, Kara wore a pale pink bikini that accentuated her smooth, bronzed skin. In the first post, the beauty appeared to be on a deck leaning on the rail. The shot gave viewers a nice view of her perky bottom, shapely back and toned thighs. With her hair tossed over one shoulder and her hands on the rail, the beauty looked down below. The second photo of the set showed the beauty relaxing in a chair on the deck. Fans could see the front of the skimpy bikini, which just barely seemed to cover her ample chest. The beauty gave the camera a happy smile. Kara wore a full face of makeup, a dainty necklace and a pair of hoop earrings. Bathed in sun and shade, Kara looked relaxed as she appeared ready to bite into a strawberry she held in one hand.

In the post’s caption, the Beach Bunny Swimwear model said captions were overrated.

“No need for a caption for this,” one fan quipped.

“With looks like yours, Miss, you really don’t need them,” another admirer said.

“Too hot for a caption,” another follower wrote.

Other fans couldn’t help but comment on the sexy nature of the snaps.

“Can you be anymore gorgeous….NOPE!” one admirer wrote.

Kara gained a good deal of exposure when she starred in a Carl’s Jr. campaign in 2015. The ad featured several lovely models playing volleyball — and taking bites out of thick burgers.

In an interview with Fox News, Kara said that while she knew she was supposed to eat healthy, she did not always stick to a balanced diet.

“I should be better, but I kinda eat whatever I want,” she said, adding that she did actually eat burgers and pizza from time to time. But she did say that she paid more attention to her diet when preparing for a shoot.

“If I have a swimsuit shoot or something coming up, I make sure to start working out more,” she said.

“I do yoga, I go hiking. And if I have something important coming up that week, I’ll really try to cut down on sugar and carbs,” she added.

Whatever she’s doing is apparently working because she looks fabulous. From skimpy bikinis to chic dresses, Kara knows how to work the camera.

