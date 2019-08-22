Taylor Swift Hits Up ‘GMA’ With MTV ‘VMA’ News, Drops Other News Before ‘Lover Drops

On August 22, the day before Taylor Swift drops her highly anticipated album, Lover, the global superstar appeared before a massive Good Morning America audience. During her visit, Taylor blabbed that she will perform on Monday’s Video Music Awards as the opening act.

The 29-year-old hit up the morning show to perform before excited fans of all ages. Most turned up in Central Park the night to camp out before her scheduled appearance in order to ensure a good seat. Robin Roberts, who sat down with the hitmaker before she sang, remarked that Tay’s dad was also on hand, handing out pizza to her devoted and very hungry Swifties.

Taylor’s limited GMA concert included two songs from her highly anticipated seventh studio album. The first was her bestselling single, “ME!,” and the second was “You Need To Calm Down.”

For today’s high octane performance, the blonde songstress wore a dazzling outfit, including sequin-strewn hot pants and a sheer, long-sleeved pink shirt worn over a black bustier.

Her feet were firmly planted into black suede ankle boots as she bounced around the Central Park stage with her talented back-up dancers.

While talking to Robin Roberts, the pair sat against the band’s platform which was faced with dozens upon dozens of pink and white flowers. Taylor lit up as she talked to Robin about everything from the Easter eggs that keep appearing on her social media feeds to the fact that Lover will be the first album she will own outright.

This has not been the case for her previous five albums, which are now in the hands of her former manager, Scooter Braun. This situation has been such a bone of contention for Taylor that she uploaded an Instagram message about the matter of her masters’ ownership earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Taylor plans to re-record all of the albums next fall since that is when her contract allows her to do so, as she told Robin on GMA.

“It’s something that I’m very excited about doing because my contract says that starting November 2020, so next year, I can record albums one through five all over again, so I’m very excited about it. Because I just think that artists deserve to own their work. I just feel very passionately about that. I am really going to be busy.”

Taylor also feels passionate about the songs she writes. She agreed with Robin that her most romantic tune to date is definitely “Lover.” She shared that the video for the beloved song comes out when the clock strikes midnight on Friday, the same time her album Lover drops, too.