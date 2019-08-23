American Model Cindy Prado Sizzles In A Tiny Metallic Gold Bikini On Instagram

American model Cindy Prado recently took to her Instagram account and raised the heat by posting some very sultry snaps, including nude ones.

In one of her latest pictures, the model could be seen rocking a very tiny metallic gold bikini, which allowed her to flaunt her well-toned figure, particularly her perky breasts and abs.

Likewise, Cindy’s high-cut bikini bottoms enabled her to show off her thighs. The model looked nothing short of gorgeous by wearing a full face of makeup with nude shades, while she let her blonde tresses down to pull off a very sexy look….

She accessorized with a pair of small hoop earrings to keep it simple, yet stylish.

In the caption, she informed her fans that the bikini was from Oh Polly, a U.K.-based clothing brand.

As of the writing of this article, the picture has accumulated more than 24,000 likes and over 515 comments where fans and followers praised the model for her incredible looks and sexy figure.

Apart from her regular followers and fans, the snap was also liked by some of her fellow models, including Tika Camaj, Natalie Roser, Noel Capri and Joy Corrigan, to name a few.

Commenting on the snap, one of her fans wrote that Cindy is the “sexiest model on Instagram,” while another one opined that no one can be compared to her because she is simply gorgeous.

Meanwhile, a third fan wrote the following comment to praise the hot model.

“Amazing body! You’re simply stunning without a doubt.”

Prior to posting the bikini snapshot, Cindy wowed her admirers by posing completely nude. To spice things up, she covered her body in sand and censored her breasts with the help of her hands. Per the caption, the photo was taken for the latest campaign of the Australian brand Ark Swimwear. The picture can be viewed on Instagram.

Cindy also posted a group photo from the same photoshoot where many models could be seen posing nude, covered in sand.

Apart from the bikini and nude snaps, Cindy also recently shared a couple of very glamorous photos of herself where she could be seen rocking some very chic outfits.

Looking at the traction that each one of her pictures has gained as of this writing, it is proved that Cindy doesn’t necessarily have to shed her clothes to attract her followers’ attention, as they love her in all types of attires.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Cindy knows a thing or two about the fashion industry, as she started modeling at the age of 15-years-old.

The model, who is of Cuban and Spanish descent, has worked for various renowned publications, including Maxim and FHM.