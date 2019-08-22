Elizabeth Hurley, 54, Heats Up Instagram In Tiny, Sexy Bikini As She Embraces Her Place Of Bliss

Model, actress, and swimwear designer Elizabeth Hurley is teasing her social media fans with a sexy snap as she soaks up the final days of summer. The 54-year-old British bombshell found her bliss in a tiny bikini while embracing the opportunity to float in the water and her fans are jealous of both how insanely fit she is as well as how relaxed she looks.

The new Instagram post from Hurley was shared Thursday afternoon and quickly generated a lot of buzz. Liz looked content and gorgeous while lounging on a pink inflatable raft in the water and her choice of bikini was perfect for showcasing her infamous curves.

As it happens, Hurley has modeled this bikini on her Instagram before. As The Inquisitr previously shared, Liz wore this bikini set from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach line in a video that she posted on social media in late July. That video was quite successful in raising temperatures and it looks as if this new post will easily do the same.

Hurley smiled as she lounged with one arm stretched out on the pink raft and the other one casually angled up behind her head. Liz wore sunglasses with a purple tint that synced up beautifully with the vibe of her summery look. The bombshell model chose a light-pink lip gloss color and a burgundy shade of nail polish to wrap up the look of this casual, eye-popping moment of relaxation.

Liz never shies away from modeling her own line’s bikinis. Many fans would surely say that it is easy to see why she believes she is her line’s best representative with this shot.

The British bombshell’s insane abs are on full display in this snapshot and she is flaunting a fair amount of cleavage as well. The skimpy bikini bottoms, with enticing gold chain side detailing, showcased the model’s lean legs.

Hurley has 1.3 million followers on Instagram and this summer look generated an immediate heatwave. Nearly 26,000 people liked this new post in less than 45 minutes after it was shared. In addition to that, more than 700 people posted comments that shared their amazement at Liz’s lean lines and tantalizingly sexy physique.

There is no question that Elizabeth Hurley successfully shows that age is nothing but a number. The British bombshell regularly shares throwback photos via her Instagram page as well and she looks just as stunning now as she ever has. Her fans can never get enough of her seductive gaze and impossibly-fit figure and they are always anxious to see what she throws out to them next.