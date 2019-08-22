Jada Pinkett Smith Talks About Her Love For Sex Toys: ‘Nobody Has To Feel Any Shame About It’

Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care about who knows about her love of a very private pastime.

The Red Table Talk host spoke to The Sun’s Bizarrecolumn and dished about her love of sex toys. HollywoodLife reports that the interview showed the actress’ more “sultry side” as she shamelessly discussed how toys have tapped her into her sexuality. She also shared that the idea of women speaking about the topic is something that should be normalized.

“People are shocked about my love for using sex toys,” she told Bizarre.

“I know d–n well I’m not the only one that uses them,” she continued, explaining, “Nobody has to feel any shame about it but I’m still surprised how people relate to sex, specifically female sexuality – it’s still such a taboo.”

Pinkett Smith has shared on RTT that she was introduced to self-pleasure at a young age. The Set It Off actress said on the show back in June that her grandmother told her of the act to make her aware that “pleasure comes from me.” Pinkett Smith also shared that she experimented with toys frequently during her youth, and at one point, she thought she might have an addiction. The actress shared with her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, her daughter, Willow and her friend Telana Lynum that once she started having “five orgasms a day,” she knew she needed to take a break.

Pinkett Smith also recently opened up about her marriage to her husband, Will. USA Today shared that during her interview with The Guardian, she shared that she couldn’t have a “conventional” marriage to the Aladdin star. She shared that she felt constrained to the idea of being a wife, and compared the word to a “golden cage.” She also shared that both she and Will felt that it was important to be public about the good and bad parts of their 22-year marriage.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Red Table Talk has been an outlet for Pinkett Smith, her mother and her daughter to have real conversations about their past, present and future lives. In addition to her marriage, Pinkett Smith has opened up about having a threesome before she was married. Willow has also shared on the show that she was curious about polyamory.

The discussions the family shares on the show has resonated with viewers since it premiered on Facebook Watch in 2018. This year, the show became the first talk show on the social media platform to earn a Daytime Emmy nomination.