Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Peachy Booty In Thong Cheetah-Print Swimsuit

The 28-year-old stunner put her curvy backside on display in a bold thong monokini on Instagram.

Emily Ratajkowski has taken Instagram by storm with yet another sizzling swimsuit photo shoot. The gorgeous supermodel, who famously runs the wildly popular Inamorata Woman beachwear and lingerie label, has just launched a new bathing suit collection, and fans are all over her latest designs.

Released on Tuesday on both Instagram and the Inamorata Woman website, the new collection includes two knotted bikinis and two dangerously low-cut swimsuits, in vibrant colors and bold animal and polka-dot prints. As Emily’s legions of fans are already accustomed, the dark-haired beauty showcased the collection in a steamy photo shoot shared to Instagram. Proving to be her best advertising, the 28-year-old hottie slipped into several of her new designs to pose for a slew of hot pics posted over the last couple of days both on her personal Instagram page and on the Inamorata Woman social media account.

One of these head-turning photos, shared on Wednesday to her brand’s Instagram page, showed Emily modeling a stunning cheetah-print one-piece, one that put her curvy backside on full display.

Posing in what appeared to be a very posh bathroom, the brunette bombshell flaunted her peachy posterior in the thong swimsuit. Boasting a trendy orange color, the daring one-piece beautifully flattered Emily’s perfect tan, showing a great expanse of toned, bronzed skin.

Snapped in front of a vanity mirror, with only her reflection visible in the shot, the ravishing Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model proudly showcased her hourglass figure in the skin-baring attire. Photographed with her back turned to the camera, Emily unabashedly flaunted her shapely booty in the skimpy beach item, and left fans drooling over her insane beach body in the process.

“sexyyy gorgeous @emrata,” one person wrote under the scorching pic, trailed by a string of fire, heart-eyes, and heart emoji.

The scanty cheetah-print swimsuit did very little to cover up Emily’s enviable figure. Featuring a high-cut bottom, the thong one-piece called attention to her pert derriere, emphasizing her curvy hips. Two thick straps crossed over her back and highlighted her chiseled shoulder blades, luring the gaze toward her impossibly narrow waistline.

A quick scan of the Inamorata Woman website revealed that the show-stopping one-piece looked equally enticing from the front. A couple of additional snaps from the same photo shoot were uploaded on the brand’s website, giving a complete front-and-back view of the orange cheetah-print swimsuit. Aptly named “Grandview,” the gorgeous suit featured an outrageously plunging neckline, one that went all the way down to Emily’s waist.

The sizzling brunette modeled the same print and color palette in an attention-grabbing video shared over the weekend to Instagram. As The Inquisitr reported at the time, the clip saw Emily wearing a heart-stopping string monokini that brought Instagram to its knees.

The smoldering video reeled in some massive engagement from Emily’s adoring fans, garnering more than 6.5 million likes in addition to over 4,000 comments.

“I’ve watched this 400 times. Hypnotizing,” one Instagram user wrote under Emily’s captivating post.

The comment racked up 936 likes from her followers, with 19 other people joining in to reply to the post.