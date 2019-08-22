Michael Jackson Fans Suffer From ‘Ignorance’ And ‘Self-Grooming,’ Says Louis Theroux

During an interview with The Guardian at the Edinburgh TV festival this year, filmmaker Louis Theroux revealed that he chose to support Michael Jackson accusers in part because of the efforts he made to clean Jimmy Savile’s public image before the sexual abuse accusations against him were confirmed. He also spoke about Jackson’s loyal fans and why he believes they continue to defend him.

“In a strange sense I suppose I felt I had a little bit of a responsibility,” he said. “One of the most upsetting things for me is when you go through Twitter and you see the abuse directed at Dan Reed, the director of Leaving Neverland.”

Theroux claims that Jackson fans are suffering from a combination of “ignorance and a sort of self-grooming.” He suggests that they are not able to understand that people that suffered from sexual abuse can take years to realize they were victims.

According to Theroux, it’s completely understandable that Jackson’s accusers would take a long time to be comfortable taking bringing their stories public.

“If you actually understood how mixed up we are as people and how our circuits get scrambled, that makes complete sense.”

Per The Inquisitr, the documentary Michael Jackson: Chase the Truth seeks to discredit Leaving Neverland and the allegations of sexual assault made by Wade Robson and James Safechuck. In the film, Jackson biographer Mike Smallcombe, claims that Safechuck’s claim that he was molested in a room inside the Neverland railway station between 1988 and 1992 can’t be true because the station was built in 1994.

“I managed to get hold of the construction permits which showed that the train station wasn’t approved for construction until September 1993,” he said, per The Sun, adding that there’s a picture on Getty Images dated August 25, 1993, that shows the station wasn’t being built on that date.

In addition, a 30-minute long video called “Lies of Leaving Neverland” is available via YouTube that attacks the credibility of the Leaving Neverland. The movie includes clips of Robson’s deposition, in which he says that his memories have “evolved.”

Robson previously criticized the cover-up of Jackson’s abuse and compared it to the Catholic Church sexual abuse scandal. Yahoo News reports that Robson believes nobody stopped Jackson because he was “too powerful.” These comments echo those made by musician Sheryl Crow in an with The Guardian earlier this month in which she described Jackson’s larger than life persona and the people that purportedly enabled his sexual abuse.