JLo Is A Muscle Machine In Black Satin Leggings & Tank Showing Her Mind-Blowing Body

Jennifer Lopez is turning heads again. The “Dinero” singer only seems to look better with age – the star turning 50 this year appears to be proof. With grueling workouts taking up her mornings and It’s My Party tour stage dancing filling her evenings, it’s of little surprise why JLo is rocking one of the hardest bodies in Hollywood.

Earlier today, JLo was photographed by The Daily Mail as she hit the gym in Miami, Florida. The singer and reality judge was definitely dressed for the occasion, although this muscle machine works out in style. Jennifer was flaunting her killer physique in the gear she was set to train in, although fans would likely argue that the body on show simply didn’t need another training session. The “Jenny From The Block” star was clad in a skin-tight pair of black satin leggings, with a casual white tank matching the lowers by virtue of a Guess logo. Guess may not be the fanciest brand around, but JLo had definitely included the designer injection. The star was snapped carrying a $20,000 Hermès handbag, with the newspaper also mentioning the $140,000 Porsche that JLo had rocked up in.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that JLo has made headlines for hitting the gym with an insanely pricey bag. Last year saw the star spotted doing similar with the same brand, although the $19,000 price tag was a touch lower.

Jennifer Lopez uses $19K Hermès Kelly as gym bag https://t.co/c6E9QRCfj5 pic.twitter.com/izIyzw735C — Page Six (@PageSix) May 25, 2018

When it comes to being a fitness queen, this star is spoken for. The curves on JLo might be a trademark for the star, but her muscles are right up there with them. Speaking to Hello! about what brings her joy, Jennifer mentioned an active lifestyle, along with her greatest love.

“I am 100 per cent convinced that working out is part of what makes me so happy. Dance has always been a huge part of my life and taking the time to move my body and do something that’s so good for me is key to my happiness. And I really believe that when you take care of yourself and work to stay healthy, you’re better able to take care of those you love. So working out is definitely a priority for me.”

It looks like the dancing has paid off. Lopez continues to fly the flag for age-defying looks, although she is not alone in Hollywood. Friends star Jennifer Aniston is doing similar at the age of 50, with actress Kate Beckinsale also noted for her youthful looks.

