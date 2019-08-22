55-Year-Old Kathy Jacobs Sizzles In Tiny Bikini For ‘Sports Illustrated’

For more than 30 years, Kathy Jacobs has been fighting for a more inclusive, diverse world within the modeling industry. Now at 55, the California-based stunner is still very much engaged in the fight, and she is doing it while rocking skimpy bikinis.

Jacobs recently walked in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue runway show that took place in July at the W South Beach in Miami, and on Wednesday, the model was once featured on the magazine’s Instagram feed, where she is garnering a ton of praise and support. In the photo, Jacobs is posing against a white backdrop as she rocks a sapphire blue two-piece bathing suit that consists of a triangle top with straps that go over her shoulders, and a pair of matching string bottoms that ties on the sides, sitting low on her frame.

The stunning model is posing with her hip propped to one side and legs closed, as she takes both of her arms up above her head, putting her whole body on full display. Jacobs is looking straight-on at the camera with a half-smile. As suggested by one of the tags included with the post, the photo was captured by YuTsai.

Jacobs took to her own Instagram page — whose moniker is Age Is Beauty — to share the same snapshot, writing that she still can’t believe she was featured on Sports Illustrated‘s Instagram feed.

On Sports Illustrated‘s page, the photo racked up more than 67,000 likes and about 2,000 comments, becoming one of SI‘s most-liked posts in at least several months. Users of the social media app, including a bunch of fellow models, flocked to the comments section to praise Jacobs’s beauty and to thank her for fighting for inclusivity.

“Yesss SI always breaking new ground [firework emoji] LOVE this [red heart emoji] ( and can relate ;)” one user raved.

“I literally [thought] this was that aging app on a younger person that’s how perfect she is,” another user chimed in.

In her interview with Sports Illustrated, Jacobs explained her motivation for taking on the challenge, while adding that back in her younger days, she was putting up a fight for being short.

“I am doing this to be part of a change in the views on women over 50, not only by society, but by ourselves. It is a boomerang effect, and we as women over 50 need to stand together and realize how amazing, relevant, beautiful and sexy we all are,” he told the magazine.