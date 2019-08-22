‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Javi Marroquin Was Reportedly Caught Naked With Another Woman Before Lauren Comeau Split

Javi Marroquin proposed to Lauren Comeau in June.

Javi Marroquin was allegedly caught red-handed with a naked woman before his massive fight with fiancee Lauren Comeau on Saturday, August 17, which ultimately led to the couple’s shocking split.

According to an August 22 report from Radar Online, Comeau, who welcomed her first child with Marroquin at the end of last year, reportedly caught the longtime Teen Mom 2 star, who also shares an older son with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry, with the unnamed woman at their Dover, Delaware home.

A short time later, Marroquin phoned police and told a 911 operator, “I’m trying to get someone out of my house. I’m trying to go to sleep, but they won’t leave.”

That person, the report revealed, was Marroquin’s 31-year-old sister, Lidia, who has been featured from time to time on Teen Mom 2. As the outlet explained, Marroquin was at his home with Comeau and a number of their friends and family members, including members of their gym, when Comeau suddenly called it a night and went upstairs to go to sleep.

“When Lauren came back downstairs, she found Javi and a woman naked,” a source alleged.

While Radar Online did not reveal the name of the mystery woman Marroquin was allegedly caught with, the outlet did confirm that she is a single mother who belongs to Marroquin’s gym, Crossfit Killshot. The outlet also said that Marroquin has interacted with the woman on social media in the past.

Following their dispute, Marroquin and Comeau unfollowed one another on their Instagram pages and deleted their past images of one another from their accounts.

Marroquin and Comeau dated briefly in summer 2017 before reconciling their relationship in early 2018 after his split from Briana DeJesus. Then, in March of last year, just weeks after confirming they were back on, the couple announced they were expecting a baby boy.

Their son, Eli Joseph, arrived in November 2018.

While Comeau previously lived in North Carolina, she moved to Delaware to be with Marroquin and raise their son in 2018 and shortly after she moved, Marroquin proposed.

On Instagram, Marroquin confirmed their engagement with his fans and followers.

“June 17th I asked my best friend to marry me,” he captioned a now-deleted photo of Comeau. “Without you, our gym wouldn’t be possible. Without you we wouldn’t have a place to call home. Most importantly, without you, we wouldn’t be complete.”

The new season of Teen Mom 2 is set to premiere on MTV on Tuesday, September 10 at 8 p.m.