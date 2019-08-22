HIlde Osland Shows Plenty Of Skin In Revealing Bikini

Hilde Osland’s latest Instagram update was a dazzling display of sea, sky and skin as she showcased her fabulous figure in a tropical turquoise bikini.

The beauty was generous in the post, as she shared six snapshots the captured her standing in the blue-green waters off the coast of Bali. Osland wore the same bikini in all of the snaps, giving her viewers a nice front, side and rear view. The bikini top had a unique cut that featured open sides, giving fans a peek of side boob in every photo. The thonged bottoms showed off Osland’s perky, round bottom. One shot showed Osland presumably holding the hand of her boyfriend as she stood in water up to her thighs. She gave the camera a sweet smile as her wet, blond hair fell down her back. Another snap showed the beauty from the front smiling of the camera. One photo showed Osland splashing in the water, giving her followers a nice shot of her derierre. Another shot zoomed in on the stunner as she sat in water up to her waist. Two of the photos were taken closer to Osland, capturing her flawlessly made up face and chest. Osland’s blue eyes reflected the water around her in what seemed to be paradise.

Fans of the Norwegian beauty loved the snaps and within an hour of going live the post racked up over 15,000 likes and more than 300 comments.

In the post’s caption, Osland told her follower to pick their favorite photos. As expected, her admirers loved all of them.

“You literally have the prettiest little body ever!” one follower wrote.

“Hilde, get serious! Any picture of you is a KEEPER…You are an amazingly beautiful woman!!” another admirer said.

One fan said that she hoped Osland’s boyfriend treated her like a queen, to which Osland replied that he did.

Judging from Osland’s instagram account, that boyfriend is James Lewis Foster. In June, she shared that the two recently celebrated two years together.

Apparently, the two like to travel and explore new places. They have shared photos from Canada, New Zealnd, Australia and Bali.

Wherever Osland is and whatever she is wearing, she always looks incredible.

The Instagram sensation has gained a strong following on the social media platform. She boasts 1.4 million followers and she seems to know how to get them excited.

Fans wanting to keep up with Osland’s adventures can follow her Instagram account.