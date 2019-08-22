Hailey Baldwin Shows Off New Finger And Neck Tattoos

The model has some fresh ink.

Hailey Baldwin seems to be taking a page out of her heavily tattooed husband’s book. The stunner was recently photographed with a new neck tattoo and some fresh finger tats, reports Cosmopolitan.

The model was spotted in Los Angeles, wearing an oversized black blazer and matching trousers. The 22-year-old accessorized her look with gold hoops, black sunglasses, and red heels. Hailey pulled back her hair in a low ponytail with a black scrunchie.

According to Cosmopolitan, the model seems to have opted for a delicate floral design on four of her fingers.

The publication noted, however, that the photos of Hailey were too blurry to see exactly what she got inked on her neck. That being said, there is a possibility that the tattoo says either “love” or “lovely” in cursive writing.

The model may gotten all tatted up in preparation for her upcoming wedding ceremony. TMZ revealed the Beibers have set a date for their second nuptials. The couple legally wed in September 2018 at a New York courthouse. This time, however, they want to include their loved ones.

The couple will be having a re-do of their “I dos” on September 30 in South Carolina.

According to People, the pair has been excitedly planning their wedding celebration for quite some time.

“They decided in May that they would get married in September, so they have been planning for a while,” said an insider “Hailey works with a planner.”

Last year, a different source revealed to the publication that Justin and Hailey wanted to have an official ceremony, surrounded by their family and friends.

“They are trying to keep the wedding details quiet, but both seem very excited,” claimed the source. “They are very happy about their married life together.”

In a September 2018 interview with The Cut, Hailey discussed some details about her wedding party.

“I think having it in the woods would be so beautiful. My sister will be my bridesmaid. I was hers last year. And maybe Justin’s little sister as a flower girl. Is 10 too old?” revealed the model.

During the interview, Hailey acknowledged that many people believe that she is too young to get married. She stated, however, her sister and her parents married young. She added that her parents are completely supportive of her marriage and adore Justin.

“I think they love him more than me!” said Hailey.

To see more of the adorable couple, be sure to follow Justin and Hailey’s Instagram accounts.