‘Bombshell’ Trailer Features Charlize Theron As Megyn Kelly Doppelganger

At first glance, it looks like former Fox News personality Megyn Kelly is in the new Bombshell trailer that dropped yesterday. However, Kelly’s doppelganger is actually actress Charlize Theron who stars in the film alongside Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie. Kidman and Robbie portray personalities Gretchen Carlson and Kayla Pospisil in the film.

The Lionsgate film is the story of Roger Ailes’ downfall at Fox News. In it, John Lithgow stars as Ailes. The three women are those who were at Fox News during Ailes’ tenure. In 2016, he resigned after allegations of sexual harassment, and in 2017, he passed away at the age of 77. He denied the claims, but the network settled with Carlson for $20 million, according to E! Online.

The one-minute-25-second teaser trailer features Robbie as Pospisil walking through the newsroom and getting into an elevator. Once inside, she hesitantly presses the button for floor number two. Next, Theron’s Kelly steps in with two others who stand near the front. Both Pospisil and Kelly take surreptitious glances at each other and the elevator dings. The two others step out, and Kidman’s Carlson steps in wearing a hot pink dress. She reaches toward floor two and sees the button lit up. The atmosphere remains tense, and Carlson says, “whew, hot in here.” The elevator dings once again, and both Carlson and Pospisil step out of the car. Kelly looks on as the doors slowly slide shut.

The first trailer for #Bombshell, which focuses on the Fox News scandal where high profile employees faced alleged sexual harassment at the hands of the network's founder, Roger Ailes, is here. Starring Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron, and Nicole Kidman: https://t.co/in19p0yPVV pic.twitter.com/tjQ7XtWeyv — Complex (@Complex) August 21, 2019

Throughout the clip, slow, haunting music plays, and the words “What started with a whisper will end with a bombshell” pop up on the screen between scenes.

While both Kidman and Robbie look like a lot Carlson and Pospisil, Theron is astonishingly like Kelly right down to her mannerisms. Some even felt that Theron managed to look more like Kelly than Kelly herself.

“Charlize is completely transformed into Megyn Kelly,” wrote a fan on the official YouTube trailer.

“Charlize Theron had to reset her Face ID doing this movie,” another replied.

Some fans also predicted nominations for the film’s makeup team because the three women looked so much like their real-world counterparts.

People also appreciated the teasing quality of the trailer since it does not give away much of the movie, which is based on the true story.

“I know this is technically a teaser– but, this is how trailers should be. It gives you the bare minimum and doesn’t spoil the entire film,” replied one person.

Others also chimed in with the wish that more movie trailers would tease instead of giving away entire scenes of the movie.

Kate McKinnon, Connie Britton, Mark Duplass, Rob Delaney, Malcolm McDowell, and Allison Janney also star in the movie, which hits theaters this December.