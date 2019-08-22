Amanda Cerny Flaunts Her Curves In Tiny Red Bikini While ‘Chasing Summer’

Fitness queen Amanda Cerny is no stranger to setting Instagram on fire with her photos and videos. She has a massive social media following and it is posts like her latest one that have helped to build her influencer empire. Cerny is embracing her summer and flaunting her curves while doing it, and her fans are clearly loving what she’s flaunting.

Amanda’s latest Instagram post shows her in a tiny red bikini, enjoying the water in some gorgeous locale. She didn’t add a geotag to this post, but the water is clear, the background is enticing, and Cerny looks as gorgeous as ever.

This mouth-watering snap of Cerny’s shows very little of her red bikini, but plenty in terms of her sexy curves. Amanda is looking off in the distance, fresh-faced with her long, chestnut locks wet and hanging down in a braid over one shoulder.

Cerny is wearing a strapless red bikini top and what appears to be matching red thong bikini bottoms. She is laying down in the water, flaunting a fair amount of cleavage along with her curvy derriere.

The comedian, actress, and fitness phenom has a whopping 25.7 million followers on Instagram and this post quickly generated a great deal of heat. In only 13 hours or so after this bikini snap was posted, nearly 1.4 million people had shown their love for the sultry look.

Around 4,250 people left comments on Amanda’s jaw-dropping Instagram post too. Some noted that she looked like a mermaid and others described her as looking perfect and gorgeous.

Cerny is clearly right at home being in and near the water and she keeps her fans buzzing over her insanely fit bikini-ready physique. A recent post on her fitness-focused Instagram page shared a bit of insight into how she achieves and maintains her eye-popping curves.

Based on the reactions from those who follow her updates, it’s clear that Amanda’s dedication and work ethic are quite inspirational to her followers.

By the looks of things, Cerny is living her very best life at the moment. She has mentioned that she is settling into a new place and she recently started a podcast with fellow bombshell and social media influencer Sommer Ray. Amanda made waves in the past by appearing in Maxim Mexico and being a Playboy Playmate, and she set Vine on fire before she transitioned to Instagram and YouTube.

All of that work has helped Amanda Cerny build the empire she leads now and she is making the most of her success. The 28-year-old vixen drives her millions of Instagram followers wild with everything she posts and this seductive red bikini look is seemingly leaving people quite anxious to see more.