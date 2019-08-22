Britney Spears Conservatorship Making Moves To Control Her Life In Eight More States

The people behind Britney Spear’s conservatorship, including her dad Jamie Spears, are hoping to extend their control over the singer in eight more states and Washington D.C. According to The Blast, the conservatorship filed documents with the courts on Wednesday saying they planned to increase their influence over the star in more areas of the country.

Spears is hoping to expand the singer’s conservatorship to Alabama, Arizona, District of Columbia, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Tennessee, Virginia. Earlier this year, the request was made to extend it to Florida, Louisiana and Hawaii. The conservatorship started in 2008 in California, according to Forbes, and gives Spears’ father control over things like whether she can drive a car, whether she can marry, and whether or not she can perform. In California, it doesn’t allow Spears’ father to force her to take medications or enter into mental health treatment.

The conservatorship allows Spears to remove “the right to care for one’s own person and affairs.” As The Blast notes, it’s significant that Spears didn’t file for conservatorship in Nevada, which indicates that neither he nor the rest of the team thinks that the singer will be returning to her Las Vegas “Dominion” residency.

According to the court documents, the conservatorship “intends to register the Orders appointing Mr. Spears as Conservator of the Person and Estate, as well as his Letters of Conservatorship, with states outside of California, in accordance with each of the states’ required procedures.”

Spears sought to ease or even end her conservatorship by appearing in probate court on May 10, 2019. The move came after the #FreeBritney movement – a social media movement started by fans that called for letting the singer out of her conservatorship – began gaining momentum.

While her father apparently believes that the singer needs to continue to be under care, Spears’ mother Lynne has liked social media posts calling for the guardianship over her life to be ended. She also allegedly appeared in court to help support her daughter’s appeal.

Spears has also been struggling with forming relationships in Los Angeles. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the singer posted on social media saying that she didn’t know who to trust at times.

“Living in LA is such a trip!!! It can be lonely at times. You never know who to trust, and some people can be fake,” she wrote. “I have a very small circle of friends, and simply do what makes me happy!!! It breaks my heart to see the comments on my posts sometimes…So I simply choose not to look anymore…let the clever haters do what they do best…hate!!!”