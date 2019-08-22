Here’s What Miley Cyrus’ Family Reportedly Thinks About Her New Relationship With Kaitlynn Carter

Miley Cyrus has complete support from her family as she explores her budding relationship with Kaitlynn Carter.

The Inquisitr previously shared that Cyrus has been spending more and more time with Carter since legally separating from actor Liam Hemsworth after eight months of marriage. The “Mother’s Daughter” singer has been seen with The Hills: New Beginnings star on multiple occasions since their now infamous kiss in Lake Como, Italy.

Since growing closer, HollywoodLife reports that Cyrus’ family doesn’t have a problem with the two possibly making things official. The blogger is reportedly friends with both Miley’s mom and sister, Tish and Brandi. A source told the outlet that while the family “loves Liam,” they are focused on the “Wrecking Ball” singer’s happiness. Another source revealed that Tish, specifically, just wants the best for her child as she deals with her divorce.

“The one thing that Tish wants for her daughter is to be in a good place and healthy and happy and if Kaitlynn provides that for Miley then Tish is perfectly happy about that,” the source says. “Tish respects Kaitlynn because she knows she is going to be there for Miley. Miley is hurting because divorce and breakups especially one this drastic takes quite the toll. So if Kaitlynn is around and is just a friend moving forward that is great and if it remains something even more as long as Miley is happy is all that Tish cares about. Tish is going to monitor it at all times because she wants what is best for Miley but she knows Kaitlynn is on the up and up and only expects the best moving forward.”

The Inquisitr previously reported that Hemsworth filed for divorce from Cyrus on Wednesday, August 21. The two married in Nashville, Tennessee on December 2018 and was surrounded by their friends and family. The couple was together in an on-again, off-again relationship that began on the set of the film adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’ book, The Last Song.

Cyrus has been open about her sexuality in the past. The “Slide Away” singer shared with Elle back in July that while she was married to Hemsworth, she is still “very attracted to women.” She also shared at the time that her marriage to Hemsworth was “complex and modern,” as she still identifies as queer.

The Inquisitr previously shared that while Carter married Brody Jenner in a non-legal ceremony in Indonesia, the blogger has also always been attracted to women. A source reportedly told HollywoodLife that Jenner wasn’t shocked at all after seeing his ex and Cyrus together.