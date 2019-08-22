British Instagram Model Tia Lineker Strikes Sultry Pose In Stylish Bikini

Tia Lineker is spending the summer of 2019 in Spain’s Balearic Islands, which means she has been stunning her Instagram fans with nonstop snippets into her gorgeous getaway for about two months now. The 21-year-old British model and fashion blogger took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot in which she strikes a sexy pose while rocking a skimpy — and stylish — bikini that puts her fantastic physique on display.

In her most recent photo, Tia, who is the niece of former soccer player Gary Lineker, is hanging out on a lounge chair by a pool somewhere in famous Ibiza — as the geotag she included with her post indicates. The model is wearing an off-white two-piece bathing suit that consists of a bandeau top that connects in the middle via a circular cutout that teases a bit of her cleavage.

Tia teamed her strapless top with a pair of matching high-rise bottoms that sit slightly below her bellybutton, while its sides also feature the same circular detail. Her bottoms sit higher on her sides, helping highlight her hips while leaving her toned upper abs fully on display. According to the tag and caption the model added to her post, the swimsuit is from Pretty Little Thing, a brand associated with several Instagram personalities.

In the shot, Tia is sitting with one leg on the floor and the other bent, in a pose that puts her figure in full evidence. In addition, the model is striking a funny face for the camera as she sticks her tongue out with her eyes closed. Tia is wearing her blonde highlighted hair swept over to one side and down in large waves that cascade over her shoulder and onto her left arm. The model also has on a generous layer of black eyeliner and mascara, while liner helps add plumpness to her lips.

The post, which Tia shared with her 217,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 13,200 likes and upwards of 115 comments within just two hours of being posted, meaning it will likely go on to rack up a lot more reactions. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to compliment her bikini choice and to gush over her beauty.

“You’re so flawless I can’t deal,” one user raved, adding two fire emoji to the comment.

“Omg obsessed with you!!!” another fan chimed in, trailing the words with a heart eyes emoji.

“Insaaaane Tia,” a third fan added.