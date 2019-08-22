Lala Kent Teases ‘Crazy’ New Season Of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ On Instagram

Lala Kent also reflected on Season 8.

Lala Kent is getting excited about the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules.

After wrapping filming on the new episodes earlier this month, Kent shared a photo of herself with dark hair as she reflected on the show’s seventh season, which concluded several months ago, and teased fans of the new season of the Bravo TV reality series.

“I miss my dark hair- I don’t miss the season that came along with it. Who is ready for season 8? The crazy is coming for you… Stay tuned,” she wrote in the caption of her August 22 post on Instagram.

As fans will recall, Kent went through a number of rocky points during Vanderpump Rules Season 7. First, just weeks before filming the seventh season, Kent tragically lost her father, Kent Burningham. Then, months later, she and her now-fiance, Randall Emmett, broke up.

Kent was also struggling with her decision to get sober during filming and, as fans saw during one particular episode, she went back to drinking. Luckily, following the episode, Kent and Emmett were able to reconcile their differences, and a short time after that, Kent made the decision to get sober for good.

Kent also made the decision to come out as an alcoholic as the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules aired and did so on her Instagram page.

While fans will have to wait and see what Kent has in store for the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, it’s safe to say that they will not be seeing her fiancé, Randall Emmett. She and Emmett became engaged last summer, shortly after filming wrapped on the seventh season of the show.

Although Kent was called out during the Season 7 reunion earlier this year for refusing to allow Emmett to appear alongside her on the show, he wants nothing to do with the series.

Also at the reunion, Lisa Vanderpump weighed in on the topic of Emmett appearing on the show and told Kent that because he is the “most important thing” in her life, he should be featured on the series.

“When you’re not showing that relationship basically you’re not showing what’s going on in your life,” Vanderpump added.

Kent’s co-stars, including Tom Sandoval and Stassi Schroeder, also expressed confusion as to why Kent wasn’t showcasing her love life for the show.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 is expected to start airing at the end of this year, but a premiere date has not yet been set.