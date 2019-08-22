‘BH 90210’ Star Ian Ziering Reportedly Lets His Dogs ‘Wreak Havoc’ Outside All Night Long

Ian Ziering allegedly leaves his trio of pooches outside in his posh Beverly Hills neighborhood at night, where they bark for hours on end until the morning. According to Radar Online, the Beverly Hills 90210 star has riled up neighbors and upset the peace and quiet by allowing his dogs to run amok.

A group of residents spoke with Radar, who also obtained audio of the raucous barking, saying that the actor and his wife let their dogs hang out in their yard most nights. It started several years ago when the couple had just one dog, and despite complaints, things have only gotten worse.

“I moved into the neighborhood five years ago, and Ian and Erin had one dog that never stopped barking,” a source said. “They now have three, and through the years various people have complained to them. They just deny it’s their dogs and never apologize.”

At this point, its allegedly impacting local residents’ health.

“It is now at a point where he doesn’t take them in at night,” the neighbor said. “They’re barking all night long. I am regularly woken up at 2 a.m. in the morning. I cannot sleep. My nerves are just shot.”

The neighbors don’t blame the dogs, who one source said are just doing what dogs do. Given that the neighborhood borders wilderness, any pooch that hears something prowling would be inclined to sound the alarm. On top of that, the couple doesn’t seem to give the animals the exercise they crave to help them quiet down at night.

Beyond the noise concerns, neighbors seem to be worried about the dogs’ health, saying that no one sees the couple or hired walkers walking the dogs.

“Ian doesn’t walk them! He just lets them out on his property and they just wreak havoc,” said the source.

The neighbors have tried to resolve the issue. Reportedly, they have suggested that the star try a bark collar or a training spray, but Ziering has been unreceptive. At one point, the actor allegedly got angry and told neighbors that he could do what he wanted on his private property, going so far as to say that anyone who doesn’t like the noise can move.

He also said, according to the source, that people should file a complaint if they are so concerned. One neighbor apparently took the advice to heart. Radar obtained documents from Los Angeles Animal Services showing that someone had filed a complaint earlier this month.

In addition to the 90210 reboot, Ziering is appearing in a cable movie where he battles the walking dead.