Larry King’s Wife, Shawn, Was Blindsided By Divorce Filing, Say Friends

The news that Larry King was divorcing his wife of nearly 22 years shocked many people when headlines first appeared on Tuesday. Now, friends are saying that his soon-to-be ex-wife, Shawn, was just as surprised as everyone, as Larry King did not notify her about his intentions, per Page Six.

She “was totally surprised,” said an inside source, adding that Shawn was away in Utah at the time, visiting her family. Neither Larry, nor his lawyers reportedly made any attempt to contact her before the story broke in the press.

The friend added that Shawn first heard of Larry’s decision to divorce when she started receiving numerous calls from media outlets about her side of the story. Reporters originally learned of the split after obtaining divorce papers at the L.A. courthouse.

King claimed the reason for his marriage’s dissolution was “irreconcilable differences.”

This is not the first time that King has sought to end his marriage with Shawn; Larry had previously filed for divorce in 2010. Shawn did not handle the strain of the dissolution of their marriage well, and allegedly overdosed on painkillers less than two months after the filing, according to People. Shawn has since found treatment for her reported drug dependency.

Despite filing for divorce eight years ago, however, King decided not to pursue the matter and he and Shawn decided to work on their relationship — despite the rumor that Shawn had been engaging in an affair with their sons’ baseball coach, Hector Penate. Penate later admitted to the relationship.

Paul Morigi / Getty Images

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, infidelity was rumored to have plagued both parties in the King marriage. Larry supposedly had an affair with Shawn’s sister, Shannon Engemann. Larry denied ever making “love to” his sister-in-law, though he did confess to what he called flirtatious banter.

In addition to Hector Penate, Shawn was also rumored to have had a year-long affair in 2016.

Loading...

In fact, a source close to the couple claimed that their marriage had been a “sham” for over a decade, as reported by The Daily Mail.

“Their marriage has been a sham for over ten years, they sleep in separate bedrooms, she constantly cheats and their relationship was toxic,” the insider said.

“It’s uncomfortable to be around them, they fight like crazy and bicker all the time, they shove each other. They were only together for the sake of their two sons.”

“But ultimately there was no love there anymore, Shawn stopped caring for Larry a long time ago,” the source concluded.