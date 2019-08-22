Kim Kardashian & La La Anthony Shut Down Instagram In Leather Bikinis & Neon Mini Dresses In The Bahamas

A solo update from Kim Kardashian can easily break the internet. A squad one seems to do it better, though.

The 38-year-old has been making headlines for including television personality La La Anthony on her luxury Bahamas vacation, with fans already seeing the 36-year-old author and MTV face updating her Instagram from the beautiful island. A joint update had to come at some point, though. It looks like the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has delivered one.

Earlier today, Kim updated her Instagram. The photos opened with the KKW Beauty founder, although a quick swipe to the right showed the pair together. Kim was flaunting her sizzling body in a black leather bikini with a matching fabric sarong, with the star’s killer legs, rock-hard abs, and sexy cleavage on show. La La, meanwhile, was offering far more color. The brunette had opted for a mini dress in neon yellows, with the bright hues popping against her dark skin. Given that Kim tends to don shades, the picture proved slightly unusual by virtue of seeing Anthony rock eyewear, although Kim is known for switching things up. The pair posed on outdoor steps with a glam feel – this is, after all, a Kardashian vacation.

A caption from Kim took somewhat of a holistic route: the makeup mogul wasn’t flogging her merch – rather, she took to her caption to mention friendship, recuperation, and a “detox.”

These two seem to have Instagram on lockdown. The post had racked up over 339,000 likes within just 40 minutes of going live. The same time frame brought over 1,600 fans into the post’s comments section. Kim’s younger sister Kylie Jenner left the update a like, as did supermodel Emily Ratajkowski.

La La and Kim go way back. Kim may be offering a shoulder of support to the star, given that La La is currently wrapped up in a bit of a legal dispute with estranged husband Carmelo Anthony, per E! News. For Kim, though, friendships are a long-term deal. This reality face may be accused of appearing shallow or fickle, but Kim knows the meaning of a real friendship. The star has posted throwback images of herself with BFF and “Food God” Jonathan Cheban – suffice to say that these two have stuck it out through thick and thin. Kim also proves a close friend to 45-year-old Larsa Pippen.

Loading...

Kim’s Bahamas vacation has also included family members, with sister Khloe joining her and fans seeing the pair’s kids enjoying shorefront moments. Admittedly, it seems like a great life.

Fans wishing to see more of Kim should follow her Instagram. La La’s account is also up for following.