Josephine Skriver Heats Up Instagram With Sexy Lingerie Snap

Josephine Skriver has been visiting Tokyo, Japan, where she has been touring the city and visiting famous attractions. The model has been sharing her adventures with her Instagram followers, including a recent NSFW post that featured her in a hotel room in just a set of lingerie.

In the snap, the model reclines on a large window overlooking the many skyscrapers and buildings of Tokyo. She wears a white, lacy lingerie set as she gazes out the window. The top squeezes her chest, effectively pushing up and highlighting her cleavage, while the bottoms leave plenty of skin exposed. She rests with one arm draped across her chiseled abdomen and the other perched next to her to hold up her weight.

The 26-year-old completed the look with her brown hair slightly damp and flowing freely down her back. She strikes a sexy pose with one leg stretched out and the other bent at the knee and poised on her toes.

In the caption of the snap, Josephine writes a lyric from pop singer Taylor Swift’s hit “All Too Well.” Her six million followers went crazy for the snap, leaving her countless compliments on her flawless figure and bombarding her with questions about her trip.

“Beautiful view and gorgeous you,” one Instagram user commented.

“Omg it should be so amazing to wake up to this view! i want to be here so bad,” another follower wrote.

“What’s your favorite place in Japan?” one other social media user asked the model.

While in Japan, the model also visited the city of Kyoto, where she posted of photo of herself posing under the Romon Gate, a famous attraction that leads to the Fushimi Inari Shrine.

Loading...

In the photo, Josephine dons a white, button up shirt-dress and matching white sneakers and ankle-length socks. She wears her hair in two buns on top of either side of her head while allowing two loose strands to frame her face. As she poses, looking slightly up towards the photographer, she places one foot behind the other and wears a penetrating, unsmiling gaze. The model also wears quite a bit of makeup, including smokey eyes, dark eyeliner, black mascara, and red lipstick. She accessorizes with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

In the caption of the post, Josephine asks her followers how they say hello in their language. The comments section was filled with a variety of different ways to say hello in addition to fans gushing over the model’s appearance and her trip to Japan.