Brody Jenner And Rumored New Flame Josie Canseco Were Seen Kissing On The Beach On His Birthday

Brody Jenner reportedly spent his birthday in good company with his rumored girlfriend Josie Canseco by his side.

The DJ celebrated his 36th birthday on Wednesday, August 21. HollywoodLife reports that Jenner and Canseco spent a portion of his birthday on the beach, where they were spotted making out while taking a romantic stroll. Jenner wore a casual white tee with blue pants while Canseco opted for a yellow crop top and distressed jeans.

While neither Jenner nor Canseco has confirmed that they’re an item, their actions are reportedly speaking louder than their words. The two have been spotted around L.A. as recently as Friday, August 16. During that outing, the alleged couple was engaged in major PDA as they walked around the city.

Jenner has been in seemingly good spirits since he and his ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter announced they were ending their marriage on Friday, August 2, months after they celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot in June 2018 in a non-legal ceremony in Indonesia. A rep for the couple shared that the decision for Jenner and Carter to end their relationship was “amicable.”

Brody Jenner and new girlfriend Josie Canseco pack on the PDA at the beach in Malibu: https://t.co/FnFuUUYDom — JustJared.com (@JustJared) August 22, 2019

Since ending their marriage, The Inquisitr previously reported that Jenner and Carter are taking steps to remain friends. The exes, who began dating in 2013, have been able to still support each other even though their relationship has fizzled. Carter and Miley Cyrus, who recently shared a kiss in Italy and shocked the world, sent Jenner a bouquet of weed for his birthday. The rumored couple signed the card “from Miley and Kaitlynn,” which Jenner shared on his Instagram Stories.

The kiss between Carter and Cyrus made many commenters who disagreed with the blogger’s actions with the singer. The comments inspired Jenner to write a post on his Instagram page in defense of Carter and her current behavior, per Mirror.

“There is far too much negativity being directed at someone who I love and care about very much. I feel the need to set the story straight,” Jenner wrote.

“Kaitlynn and I have been best friends for 6 years, and we continue to be. We, like many others before us and many after us, grew in different directions over the same 6 years. Kaitlynn is a wonderful person, beautiful and fun to be with, always a positive force in my life. We decided the best move for both of us was to keep our love for each other strong but move forward separately with our lives. I respect Kaitlynn and care deeply about her. She deserves to be able to move forward in her life with respect and happiness.”