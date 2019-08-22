Instagram Isn’t Happy With Sofia Richie’s Pink Minidress Bathroom Pic

Sofia Richie appears to have caused a stir. As The Inquisitr recently reported, the model and girlfriend to Scott Disick took to Instagram yesterday in a sexy pink minidress that accompanied unusual surroundings. Sofia was posing in an Italian bathroom with a beautiful blue tile floor matching the walls around her. The snaps definitely ticked boxes for reminding fans that this girl travels in style, but not everyone seems to have responded positively to the update.

Fans have been taking to the comments section with what seems to be a little backlash, and much of the slamming seemed to be a result of Sofia’s caption. The 20-year-old had inferred that her European destination is so stunning, even the restrooms have a certain beauty.

“Not if you’re poor and you actually have to pay $85 cents to use them,” one fan wrote with 60 others agreeing.

“I was about to say something like that,” a fan replied.

“Only when you’re rich” was a response proving even more popular with 117 likes.

“You mean rich people bathrooms,” another fan added.

Followers of Sofia’s social media will know that the model has been staying in some pretty high-end hotels of late. Sofia has updated her Instagram from France’s famous Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc this month – price tags for a room in this five-star property are somewhat eye-watering.

Comments did, indeed, seem to be slamming Sofia for living in another world.

“Try one in McDonald’s…” a fan stated with what might have been a touch of anger.

Fortunately for Sofia, not all responses were negative. Many fans took the post’s comments section to agree with the model, although others simply seemed floored over how great she looked. The post itself also proved popular overall, racking up over 336,000 likes.

There’s no denying that Sofia rolls in style. The Instagram photo of the star in the luxury Antibes hotel mentioned above came complete with a full designer outfit as Sofia was rocking a pink Chanel romper. The star’s enviable lifestyle is, of course, in part tied to her being an inner member of the Kardashian-Jenner circle by virtue of dating 36-year-old Disick. Sofia has been in a relationship with the Talentless founder since 2017.

This year has seen Sofia live up the luxury in more ways than one. Earlier this year, the model joined Kylie Jenner for her luxury Turks and Caicos vacation to celebrate a new drop from the makeup mogul’s Kylie Skin brand. The private jets and yachts were well documented on Instagram.

