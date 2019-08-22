‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers For August 26 to 30: Thomas Fights For His Life & Ridge Is Furious

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of August 26 reveals the devastating consequences after Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) intervenes on her daughter’s behalf. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will fight for his life after his mother-in-law steps in.

Monday, August 26 – Thomas Forrester Fights For His Life

B&B fans will catch a glimpse of the old Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) when he swears that he will make Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) pay for her crime of helping to steal Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) from her parents.

Brooke arrives at the cliff house in time to save her daughter, per She Knows Soaps. However, Thomas won’t have such a happy ending. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that he will be carried out on a stretcher.

Tuesday, August 27 – Ridge Forrester Is Furious

Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will comfort Hope who blames herself for Thomas’ accident. He will point out that Thomas only has himself to blame for the situation that he is in.

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will blast his wife because he feels that she is responsible for Thomas’ injuries. It seems as if their marriage may be at stake because Ridge will hurl a horrible accusation at her. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Ridge and Brooke’s marriage will be at stake as tension rises between them.

Thursday, August 29 – Shauna Asks Quinn For Help

Ridge will also lash out at Liam. It appears as if Ridge is looking to blame someone now that Thomas is in hospital. He is also worried that his son might not make it.

Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) will approach her friend Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) for a favor. She wants Quinn to help her get Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) out of jail. The Logans have turned their backs on Flo and she needs someone to help her with her daughter.

Friday, August 30 – Detective Sanchez Interrogates Brooke

Detective Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) makes another appearance. This time, he wants answers from Ridge and Brooke about Thomas’ accident. Will Ridge betray his wife or will they insist that it was only an accident?

In the meantime, it appears as if Thomas may die as a result of the accident. The Logan, Forrester, and Spencer families will wonder if the designer will survive or if Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) will be left an orphan.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.