‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Billy’s Grief Leads To Split

Bombshell new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal the culprit behind Billy seeing and hearing messages from Delia, and it is not what viewers may think.

Before Adam’s (Mark Grossman) return from the dead and to Genoa City, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) reconnected and began their lives together again. Billy’s grief over Delia’s death already tore Victoria and Billy apart once, and now it threatens to tear them apart again. However, Victoria is not aware that Billy is so distraught that it’s split his entire personality in two.

“Victoria is aware that Billy has been struggling since Adam’s return. However, she has no idea that Billy’s internal conflict is so intense and that it has the potential to hurt both himself and others,” Y&R head writer, Josh Griffith told Soap Opera Digest.

Victoria urged Billy to get professional help, and he did talk with a therapist. However, the strategies he learned in therapy are not helping because he has developed an alternate personality, which the therapist hasn’t diagnosed yet. It looks as if Billy himself is the one who is leaving messages supposedly from Delia and her doll around, but Billy is unaware that he has two personalities inhabiting his body. Victoria does not realize that either.

Now Billy plans to take Adam down in spectacular fashion. Adam isn’t one to back down, though, and as upset and sorry Adam is over what he did to Delia, he will not let Billy off easily if Billy goes after him. That knowledge does not stop either one of Billy’s personalities.

“Billy is on a mission. He’s there to complete a task that will get him one step closer to exacting revenge against Adam,” Griffith revealed.

Billy breaks into Adam’s penthouse and steals a handkerchief. It is all part of his grand plan to take down Adam Newman. However, Billy goes back home and sleeps, and when he wakes up, he does not realize what happened or know why he has the item because it was his alternate personality who took the hanky.

“Billy wants to hit Adam where it hurts. He decides to zero in on the one thing that makes Adam vulnerable, the love for Hope. Expect a dangerous showdown between the two rivals with a shocking intervention from a surprise guest,” the head writer teased.

It sounds like Billy will need some serious help before everything is over, and hopefully, he gets it before it is too late.