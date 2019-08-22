Jordyn Woods Shuts Down Instagram In Electric Yellow Mini Dress That Barely Contains Her Curves

Jordyn Woods has one fierce body. The model and former best friend to Kylie Jenner seems to have come into her own since her February cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson – while the 21-year-old is still associated with the messy drama, she’s been proving that this situation is one that’s owned. The SECNDNTURE founder has taken to Instagram with a reminder of her sizzling curves. As is typical, Jordyn in a tiny outfit froze the platform.

On Thursday, Jordyn updated her account. Two photos were posted, although fans of this girl’s sizzling curves likely made a beeline for the first image. This one showed the model posing in a leafy setting with streaming sunlight. There was also plenty of glow from Jordyn’s electric yellow mini dress. The strappy number was super-stylish and there was no denying that it was itsy-bitsy.

Jordyn was photographed from the thigh up. The model was looking sensational in her frilled dress, with feminine flourishes accentuating her girly vibe. She flashed her legs and cleavage a bit to add a bit of sex appeal to the outfit. Jordyn gave the camera a peaceful smile, with a facial expression that seemed to see the model calm and happy.

A caption from Jordyn announced that Teen Vogue had profiled her – given that she has already been profiled by Cosmopolitan this year, it’s fair to say that the magazines seem to be waiting in line for this girl.

Jordyn’s update proved popular in no time, racking up over 38,000 likes within just 35 minutes of going live. The same time frame brought over 217 fans into the post’s comments section. Of course, a quick swipe to the right showed Jordyn in a different and more toned-down look, although fans would likely argue that she looked just as beautiful in her white and pastel athleisurewear as she did in her racy dress.

Jordyn seems to have gone through a lot this year. The model’s cheating scandal returned to front-page news with the season finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Jordyn was hit hard by the family’s reaction. Since the scandal, she seems to have gone from strength to strength. Her friendship with Kylie Jenner may be over, but her career is not. Alongside her SECNDNTURE and Eylure lines, Jordyn has a new collaboration with clothing retailer Boohoo. She has also appeared in a music video and filmed her Hip Hop Squares appearance.