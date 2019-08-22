Washington State Woman Says Two Strangers Showed Up Impersonating Child Protection Officers To Take Her Son

'Said she was with CPS and that she was there about my son's injuries and that they were to take him into protective custody,' said the mom.

A Washington state woman says that two people impersonating Child Protective Services (CPS) officers showed up at her home and attempted to kidnap her son, Seattle’s KIRO-TV reports. Police, however, say that there are inconsistencies in the victim’s claims.

Jessi McCombs, of Marysville, says that early Monday morning, a man and a woman showed up at her apartment complex. She says they were both dressed professionally, but that the woman did most of the talking.

“Said she was with CPS and that she was there about my son’s injuries and that they were to take him into protective custody,” McCombs said.

She also told a KIRO reporter that her 4-year-old son does not have any injuries.

The couple even knew the lad’s name, she says.

“Thought for sure she had the wrong house until she told me his name and birthday,” said McCombs.

However, when McCombs asked for identification and to see the supposed order the “agents” had to take her son into custody, the alleged would-be kidnappers started getting cagey. They refused to show their I.D. and declined to produce a supposed order.

McCombs then pretended to dial 911. That’s when the alleged would-be kidnappers left, promising they would be back later. They did not come back.

Washington’s Child Protective Services said in a statement that whenever they have to take a child from a parent’s custody, they always send law enforcement personnel along with their own agents. Their agents will always identify themselves and will always bring the court order, signed by a judge, that commands them to take the child into custody.

Similarly, a Marysville Police spokesperson warned parents to never let a stranger take their child.

“Before allowing any unknown individual into your home, it’s always a good idea to check for photo identification. If in doubt call the office of who they are saying they represent and ask for confirmation. If your still not satisfied call 911 or the non-emergency number and ask for an officer to come out and check credentials,” the statement read.

As it turns out, however, McCombs’ version of events may not entirely be on the up-and-up. Commander Mark Thomas said in an email to KIRO that there are inconsistencies in the statements she’s given to police, and that police have been unable to verify some of the details she gave.

Elsewhere, the issue of fake CPS agents attempting to kidnap children has come up before. As Salisbury, Maryland’s WMDT-TV reported in 2018, police in that city had to warn about fake CPS agents attempting to kidnap kids.