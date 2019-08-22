Sarah Huckabee Sanders is joining Fox News as a contributor. The former White House press secretary, who left the Trump administration two months ago, will now appear on the network providing political commentary, according to Variety.

Sanders worked for Donald Trump first during his campaign for president and later in his White House. She served as press secretary for two years, during which time she eliminated the traditional daily press briefing. She also reduced the number of regular briefings at the White House, but she did appear on Fox News regularly to take questions from various hosts and anchors.

Sanders had an adversarial relationship with the press during her time in the White House. She frequently deferred to Trump to allow him to answer press questions rather than providing information through the press office that might not line up with the president’s messaging.

In 2017, she faced intense criticism after admitting that she had misled reporters when she said that many FBI agents supported Trump’s decision to fire James Comey, according to the Politico.

“Most importantly,” she said in 2017, “the rank and file of the FBI had lost confidence in their director.”

“Look, we’ve heard from countless members of the FBI that say very different things,” she said when a reporter challenged her on the statement.

Later, after the Mueller report was released, it was revealed that Sanders had lied to reporters.

“Sanders acknowledged to investigators that her comments were not founded on anything,” the Mueller report read.

She later defended her statement on Fox News, saying that she had a “slip of the tongue when I used the word countless, but it’s not untrue.”

“A number of both current and former FBI agents agreed with the president,” she said while defending Trump’s decision to fire Comey.

The former Trump administration adviser follows in the footsteps of several other White House employees. Jay Carney and Robert Gibbs, both of whom served under former President Barack Obama, left their position as White House press secretary to become contributors to CNN and NBC News.

Sanders’ father, Mike Huckabee, has also appeared on the network as a contributor and hosted his own show on the network at one point.

The controversial former White House official will make her first appearance on the network during Fox & Friends on September 6. She will appear regularly on the Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, Fox News Digital and the Fox Nation.