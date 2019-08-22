‘RHOA’ Star Eva Marcille Shares Throwback Photo Of Herself Completely Nude On Instagram

Eva Marcille is reflecting on a moment from her modeling days in a steamy new Instagram update.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star posted a photo on her Instagram page on Thursday and sent her 3.2 million followers for a loop.

The throwback photo shows a younger Marcille as she poses for what she says in the caption was an invite to her birthday party at the time. Marcille is completely nude in the shot, showing off her slender physique as she poses to the side. While holding a blanket, she is staring directly into the camera with a full face of makeup and a pixie haircut. The model tags Terrell Mullin as the one who created her stunning hair and makeup look.

In her caption, Marcille mentions how the photo was taken “before retouching and Photoshop.”

The reality show star also shared that a Polaroid was used to edit the photo, which had a sepia filter. According to her caption, photographer Stan Shaffer was the one behind the lens for the snap.

At the time of writing, the photo from Marcille received more than 6,000 likes. The photo also received more than 100 comments from Marcille’s fans.

“Wait, BEFORE retouching? Sheesh!” one follower wrote.

“Nice looking like Josephine Baker,” another follower chimed in.

Fans of Marcille know that the model first came on to the scene after being a contestant on America’s Next Top Model during cycle three of the long-running competition show. Marcille eventually won the season, and appeared in several campaigns and runway shows. Marcille even defended the show’s creator, Tyra Banks, back in December 2018 after model Winnie Harlow claimed the show did nothing for her career when she won in cycle 21, per People.

“You know what, it amazes me that people get opportunities and they totally forget who gave them those opportunities. Winnie Harlow is a beautiful girl. Let’s be clear. We know her because of Top Model,” Marcille said of the comments on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“To diss Tyra [Banks], who gave everyone this huge platform, I think it’s really whack.”

Since leaving the show, Marcille delved into acting, appearing in films like Sister Code and Merry Me This Christmas, per IMDB. She also joined RHOA in 2017, where she shares her life on screen with her husband, Michael Sterling, and her two children — Marley Rae, 5, and Michael Todd, 14 months. The television personality is also currently pregnant with her third child, another baby boy, per People.

Fans of Eva Marcille can follow her on Instagram for more updates.