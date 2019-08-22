Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reportedly Causing Too Much Drama For Palace, May Move To Africa

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly are causing too much drama for Buckingham Palace and may make Africa their semi-permanent residence as a result, according to a new report by Page Six‘s Cindy Adams.

Adams claimed that Meghan and Harry are not well-liked by the British public but treated like rock star royalty. The veteran gossip reporter then claimed her sources said Prince Harry and Markle “might get shipped to Africa as their semi-permanent home.”

Adams recalled another scandalous royal couple from the past whose circumstances were eerily similar to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and were also sent far away from London when they caused too much drama. She explained that in the 1930s, the abdicated Duke of Windsor’s divorced American wife was too much for the royals to handle. As a result, the couple quietly moved to the Bahamas and set up their home there, effectively removing them from the day-to-day life of the stalwart clan.

While the information regarding the couple’s move has not been officially confirmed by the palace, Adams reported she has it on good sources that all of the major changes that have occurred since Markle’s arrival into the family have brought undue stress to the upper-crust clan.

Some of Markle’s most major push-backs include her insistence on shaking up the traditional royal wedding ceremony with African-inspired touches, an homage to her heritage and unlike anything the royal family had ever seen before in their history. The couple announced Markle’s pregnancy as the twosome jetted off on their first official royal assignment to Australia before they could answer questions from the press. Then, it was the duo’s decision to move away from the royal family to Frogmore Cottage, roughly 25 miles outside of London and away from the rest of the clan, including Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, that initiated rumors that something was amiss in the family.

As for Harry and Meghan’s relationship with William and his wife, while the foursome initially worked together on several notable public projects promoting mental health, it was soon revealed that Markle and Harry would form their own partnership and would leave behind their work with William and Kate. The couple soon formed their own Instagram page where they could push forward their own royal agenda and promote their projects and causes away from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

When Markle was ready to give birth, it was revealed that she would not head to a favorite royal hospital and partake in the display of her child within the first hours after delivery, something her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, and sister-in-law both participated in. Rather, the date of the baby’s arrival was kept secret, and it was announced that Markle was in labor after she had already given birth. The arrival of the couple’s first son, Archie, was announced later that same day, but at that point, the infant was almost one day-old.

Markle and Harry have been criticized for their extravagant use of personal jets while expounding on saving the environment, causing celebrities such as Ellen DeGeneres, Pink, and Elton John to clap back at the couple’s critics on social media.

So while it might be possible that the palace initially announced the couple’s first royal trip with Archie to Africa in September as a goodwill trip, it could very well be hiding another meaning if Adams’ story is correct, and they might be house-hunting as well. Time will tell if the Page Six rumors are indeed true.