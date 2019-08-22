New ‘DWTS’ Face, Hannah Brown: A Reminder Of Her Mind-Blowing Bikini Body

Casting for the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars has officially been announced. The popular ABC series will see a variety of faces landing on screens on September 16, with the franchise having cast the net over the world of politics, sports, modeling, and reality television among other realms.

Hannah Brown is hardly a forgotten face. The 24-year-old first appeared on television back on season 23 of The Bachelor. It looks like this beauty is set to enjoy a whole new wave of media attention, though. While Hannah has a dedicated Instagram following of 2.3 million, the majority of the world may need a little reminder that this former beauty pageant holder has one mind-blowing bikini body. The Alabama native has a fair amount of swimwear photos on her Instagram – for those who don’t have the time to scroll, a collection of her best looks are available below.

Hannah comes with quite a background. The star began her endeavors in the pageant world at the age 15, going onto be crowned Miss Alabama USA 2018, alongside competing in Miss USA 2018. Since finding herself officially announced as joining Dancing with the Stars, Hannah has spoken out about how excited she is to join the series. The star spoke to Hollywood Life after the cast reveal.

“I think the reason I’ve connected with the people who are invested in my journey is that I’ve been so vulnerable. So, I’m going to continue to do that [on DWTS].”

It looked like there was more to it, though.

“There is a lot more to me, and I want to be able to share that. And also, I mean, yeah, The Bachelor [and] Bachelorette was a big part of my life and, of course, that could be a part of the dances, but there’s more. And I think this is a great way to let people in on why I am the way I am,” she added.

This star may face challenges, but being fit enough to participate in the competition will unlikely be a worry. Hannah’s bikini snaps seem to be proof that this girl comes with rock-hard muscles, although there’s no denying that some sexy curves are up there with them.

Hannah’s swimwear updates have definitely proven popular. The above photo currently sits at over 260,000 likes.

Hannah’s Instagram is followed by celebrities including actresses Lindsay Lohan and Chloe Grace Moretz, plus Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer. Fans wishing to see more of Hannah before mid-September should follow her Instagram.