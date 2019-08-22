‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie And Robby Hayes Appear To Be Back Together

Scheana Marie may have rekindled things with the 'Bachelorette' alum.

Scheana Marie and Robby Hayes appear to be back on.

After posing alongside one another at the Quay x Chrissy Teigen launch event last week, which was held at The London West Hollywood, the Vanderpump Rules cast member fueled rumors of a potential romance with Robby, who she dated briefly last year, by sharing a video of the two of them in the gym together on Wednesday, August 21.

As fans may have seen, Scheana’s video was shared to her Instagram Stories and featured the reality star joking about Robby being an online influencer as he prepared to shoot video of himself promoting Cellucor, which he later shared on his own Instagram Stories.

During the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, Scheana and Robby were seen enjoying a short-lived romance, and a make-out session. However, despite the clear chemistry between them, the couple never actually confirmed they were dating and after what appeared to be a romantic trip to Hawaii last May, they went their separate ways. Then, earlier this year, Robby moved on from their alleged romance with Siesta Key cast member Juliette Porter, who he dated until July.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine in March of this year, Scheana confirmed she and Robby were no longer in contact and said that they hadn’t spoken to one another since October of last year.

“It still baffles me because him and I were such good friends. We went to Hawaii together. We went on a few dates. We made out on that date, as you saw, and then, he was on a trip in Mexico, we were texting and I was like, ‘I miss you. Let’s have a Robby-Scheana day soon.’ And he was like, ‘Yeah. I’ll be back tomorrow.’ … I’ve literally never heard from him again,” Scheana recalled.

According to Scheana, Robby completely ghosted her for no apparent reason but ultimately reunited with her at a music festival the following month.

After reuniting with Scheana briefly in April, Robby spoke to Us Weekly himself and denied her claims about him ghosting her. While attending JustFab’s Boots and Brunch event at the Avalon Hotel in Palm Springs, California, Robby said that he and Scheana were both stubborn and weren’t texting one another before their short-lived fling came to an end in 2018.

Scheana and her co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 8 but a premiere date has not yet been set.