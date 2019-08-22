Canadian Bombshell Danielle Knudson Shows Off Insane Cleavage In Tiny Black Bralette

Danielle Knudson is showing off her world-famous figure to fans once again.

As those who follow the blonde bombshell on social media know, Danielle regularly shares NSFW photos for fans on Instagram. The model has already racked up an Instagram following of 487,000-plus and that number seems to rise on a daily basis. In the most recent photo that was shared with fans, Danielle sizzles at a red carpet event.

In the stunning, new shot, Danielle is all smiles as she poses on the red carpet in front of a step and repeat. The stunner wears her long, blonde locks down and curled as they hit just at her chest. She also wears a face full of stunning makeup for the occasion that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and eyeshadow.

While her face and her hair look like a million bucks, it’s her killer figure that really has fans turning their heads. Along with a curve-hugging black skirt that looks like it was made for Danielle’s body, the bombshell dons a tiny black bralette that leaves little to be desired while flaunting insane amounts of cleavage to her loyal fans. The model’s taut tummy is also on display in the photo, and she completes her look with a silver clutch held in her right hand.

Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned Danielle a ton of attention, racking up over 2,000 likes in addition to 50-plus comments. While some followers commented on the photo to let Knudson know that she looks incredible, countless others raved over her killer figure. A few others simply flooded the comments section with heart and flame emoji.

“You are probably the most beautiful woman in the world,” one follower gushed with a series of heart and heart-eye emoji.

“Omg, those abs sculpted nicely,” another social media user raved.

“A killer body and an epic smile! Doesn’t get any better than that,” another fan raved with a series of emoji.

Loading...

Recently, The Inquisitr shared that the Canada-born beauty showed off her toned and tanned body in a skimpy bikini. In the gorgeous shot, Knudson was on the ground and looking into the camera while showing off her amazing figure. The stunner’s backside was on full display in the snapshot while she was clad in a tiny black bikini that fit her like a glove.

The bombshell looked right into the camera for the photo op, wearing her long, blonde locks down and straight, along with a face full of makeup. That particular photo racked up over 5,000 likes and nearly 100 comments.