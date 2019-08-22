Lindsay Lohan Slams Leonardo DiCaprio For Instagram Post On Amazon Fires: ‘Actions Speak Louder Than Words’

Lindsay Lohan wants Leonardo DiCaprio to put his money where his mouth is, and he has apparently listened.

After the actor shared some images trying to bring awareness to the fires raging across the Amazon rainforest, Lohan struck back and said that Leo should be doing more than just posting about it. DiCaprio had taken to Instagram to share aerial photos of the devastation, writing that the fast-moving wildfires were poised to devastate one of the most important sources of oxygen on Earth.

DiCaprio noted that the fires have been burning for more than two weeks but still haven’t garnered much coverage from the media. The posts apparently did not sit well with Lindsay Lohan, who responded to DiCaprio and implored him to do more than just post about it.

“How can we fix it? Actions speak louder than words my friend,” Lindsay commented, via Hollywood Life.

The words seem to have landed with Leo, who made another post listing all the ways people can help. He suggested donating to frontline groups and supporting the Rainforest Alliance’s community forestry initiatives, which aim to protect vulnerable tropical forests around the world. Leo also suggested sharing the story and tagging news agencies and influencers to further spread the word and help people know what steps they can take to help.

Many others have called out mainstream media outlets for their relatively light coverage of the ongoing fires in the Amazon rainforest. As the left-leaning news site Common Dreams noted, a number of Twitter users also joined in chastising media outlets, with many saying they only learned about the fires after reading about how little coverage the crisis was getting in the media.

Leonardo DiCaprio has been active on a number of social causes related to the environment, particularly through his Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation that supports worldwide efforts to protect wildlife. As the foundation’s website noted, DiCaprio started the foundation when he was 24-years-old and has since grown it to a major player.

“In 1998, Leonardo DiCaprio established his foundation with the mission of protecting the world’s last wild places. LDF implements solutions that help restore balance to threatened ecosystems, ensuring the long-term health and well-being of all Earth’s inhabitants,” the site noted. “Since that time the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation (LDF) has worked on some of the most pressing environmental issues of our day.”

Lindsay Lohan has also been active in advocating for a number of social causes, from animal rights to speaking up for Syrian refugees.